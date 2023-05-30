Proceeds from 2023 Mount Mulanje Porters Race to assist recovery of Cyclone Freddy affected communities

* We want to make the Race as a tool which will offer hope to the tourism industry

* And bring back the smile on people’s faces as they slowly heal from the devastating cyclone

By Victor Singano Jnr

Organisers of the annual Mount Mulanje Porters’ Race say the 2023 edition on Saturday, July 8 at Likhubula Valley will mark as the 25th Anniversary of the epic extreme sporting event, which was established in 1996.

In a press statement, team leader of the organizing committee, Kondwani Chamwala said the international event — which attracts hundreds of global participants from Africa, Europe, America as well as Asia and over 5000 spectators, will this year focus on assisting the recovery of Cyclone Freddy-induced floods, which heavily affected communities living around the mountain, including the tourism industry.

“We want to make the Race as a tool which will offer hope to the tourism industry and bring back the smile on people’s faces as they slowly heal from the devastating cyclone,” he said.

As the tradition, the competition will accommodate both local and international runners, with every participant required to pay a small registration fee as follows — porters/women at K2,000, men K3,000 while international participants will pay K15,000, while registered athletics club will receive a 10% discount.

“The race is expected to start at 06:00hrs at Likhubula Forest Office right at the foot of the mountain, and the runners trek to Chambe Plateau about 2,500m above the sea level.

They will also proceed across the top to Lichenya Plateau and back down to Likhubula.

“Runners will cover a challenging distance of approximately 25km in about 2 hours, but a normal walk can cover the same distance in 10 hours.

“However, there will be a shorter 10km Fun Run from Likhubula to Dziwe la Nkhalamba, which is a perfect team building for corporates, but is also ideal for those individuals that want a less challenging day of mountain exercise and the Fun Run fee is K10,000 per person,” explained Chamwala.

He further urged companies and organisations to take part in sponsoring the event and to make Cyclone Freddy recovery donations to any affected site prior or after the race as a good gesture to communities around Mulanje Mountain.