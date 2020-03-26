Prince Charles in good health after testing positive of Coronavirus

The BBC

Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health” after testing positive for Coronavirus, Clarence House spokesman has announced.

The spokesman adding the Duchess of Cornwall, 72 — the Prince of Wales’ wife has been tested as well but does not have the virus.

Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on March 12, but was “in good health”.

The palace added that the Duke of Edinburgh was not present at that meeting, and that the Queen was now “following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare”.

A Clarence House statement read: “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”