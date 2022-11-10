Primary school teacher wins K6m in Standard Bank Tisanje promo

A journalist helps to conduct the draw

Dowa-based primary school teacher, Margret Munthali could not believe her luck when contacted that she has emerged the grand winner of K6 million from the Standard Bank ‘Tisanje’ promotion, saying: “Aaaah, you people are you serious? Is this true? What is the amount again?”

“I will believe this when I have the money in my account,” she said. “If true, I will use the money to build my own house and became my own landlady.”

The promotion is aimed at rewarding Standard Bank customers for positively embracing digital banking channels and Munthali became the overall winner during the grand draw.

Speaking in Lilongwe at the grand draw, the bank’s Head of Consumer & High Net Worth Clients, Charity Mughogho said the promotion has contributed about 9% growth in digital usage and increased transactional volumes by 12%.

“The promotion has successfully brought more bank customers onto the digital transformation journey through increased access to the bank’s 247 Mobile (*247#), 247 Online (Internet Banking) and 247 Smart App.

“Our online services are accessible across all device operating systems with a simplified process that our customers have grown accustomed to,” Mughogho said.

Through the promotion, Standard Bank motivated customers to embrace advanced financial technology and encouraging saving culture.

“Throughout the world, digital platforms continue to simplify the lives of customers and provide options in how they use banking services.

“This has also been seen within the three months of the Tisanje promotion, where there has been a remarkable increase in airtime purchase, bank to wallet transactions and internet banking usage”.

Mughogho added that the Tisanje promotion was implemented at a right time when customers are preparing for farming and festive seasons.

“Following the first two draws where customers won more than K3 million in prizes over three categories, we have today completed the draw to jointly reward K7.1 million to our final set of winners.

“This money comes at the right time as many Malawians are looking to invest for the festive period and for other the start of the farming season,” Mughogho said.

As the bank is working towards driving Malawi’s growth, the promotion complimented the core purpose by empowering customers economically.

“As a bank that believes in the validity of our customers’ dreams, we have offered cash prizes which can be used by each winner to support their personal ambitions.

“This is another small way in which we are driving the growth of Malawi during this challenging economic situation,” she said.

Standard Bank has assured the public of continued interventions to help clients manage their lives better and efficiently through initiatives such as the Tisanje promotion.