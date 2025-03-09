Primary and secondary school classes suspended from tomorrow till Thursday due to tropical storm Jude

* Districts involved are Balaka, Zomba, Mangochi, Machinga, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Neno, Mwanza,Ntcheu, Dedza and Salima



By Duncan Mlanjira

Following a public alert by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) on tropical storm Jude, the Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education announces the suspension of classes for primary and secondary schools from tomorrow till Thursday, March 10-13.

The districts involved are in South East Education Division (SEED), South West Education Division (SWED), Shire Highlands Education Division; including, Dedza and Ntcheu in Central West Education Division (CWED), and Salima in Central East Education Division (CEED).

The list of the districts are what DCCMS indicates as potential threats to the storm — Balaka, Zomba, Mangochi, Machinga, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Neno, Mwanza,Ntcheu, Dedza and Salima.

According to DCCMS in its update this evening, tropical storm Jude has strengthened further to severe tropical storm stage while maintaining its westwards movement with a wind speed of 22km/hr and now has a centre pressure of 990hPa.

“Jude is expected to intensify further before making a landfall over Mozambique coast in Nampula province possibly by Monday morning,” says the update.

“Currently projections have maintained that possible impacts of the storm are likely to start getting to parts of Southern Malawi in the next 12 hours, particularly in Phalombe and Mulanje districts.

“These include rainfall exceeding 100mm in 24 hours over the south and strong winds. The areas forecasted to be highly impacted (category 10) include: Dedza, Salima, Mulanje, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Thyolo, Zomba, Blantyre, Balaka, Ntcheu, Mangochi, Machinga, Neno, Mwanza, Nsanje and Chikwawa.

“The torrential rains will be accompanied by possible damaging winds with high likelihood of flooding in the highlighted areas (red in image above) from Monday. The orange color represents category 9 and yellow depicts category 5.

The Ministry, through its Secretary, Rachel Chimbwete Phiri, says the temporary suspension of classes is a precaution measure to ensure safety of learners and teachers in these districts and that while it is anticipated resumption of classes on Friday, March 14, further communication to confirm resumption will be issued as the tropical storm situation is being monitored by the DCCMS to liaise with District Councils and schools to resume classes if deemed safe.

“District Education Officers and Education Division Managers are requested to ensure strict adherence to this notification by all schools and stakeholders,” says the statement.

“Students in boarding schools in the listed districts are advised to remain in their schools to avoid unnecessary movements. Management for boarding schools is advised to exercise necessary caution to keep students safe during this period.”

The Ministry further informs learners, teachers and parents that learning will continue through Education Broadcasting Station radio 92.0 FM in major cities and 92.2 FM in other districts.

Additionally, digital learning content for secondary education can be found on: https://notesmaster.com/library/guest.

Meanwhile, the DCCMS — which will issue next update tomorrow, March 10 — advises flood-prone and low-lying areas in Southern Region to be on high alert for possible flooding; and that if flooding occurs in their area, they should move to higher ground immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued.

They should also examine buildings to ensure that they can withstand the strong winds; otherwise, it is recommended to avoid weak structures during this period

“Stay away from rivers and streams as may rise rapidly and become dangerous during heavy rains.

“Avoid travelling during stormy weather; if possible, as driving in strong winds can be dangerous.

In the meantime, the DCCMS assures the public that it will continue to monitor Jude’s movement and strength and any possible changes on its impacts on Malawi weather will be communicated to the nation accordingly.