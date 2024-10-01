Prices of Illovo sugar adjusted upwards

* The company says it continues to face cost inflation across the supply chain



Maravi Express

With effect from today, October 1, Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc has adjusted upwards the price adjustment across all the sugar pack sizes — the cost of 1kg packet of white sugar has risen to K2,950 from K2,600 while that of brown sugar has increased to K2,600 from K2,300.

In a statement, Illovo Sugar Malawi said it “continues to face cost inflation across the supply chain, including but not limited to, rising costs of essential raw materials and services required for sugar production”.

“Additionally, there have been increases in transportation expenses for sugar distribution.

Despite our diligent efforts to constrain costs internally, we have now reached a point where adjustments to our pricing structure are necessary to sustain our commitment to delivering quality sugar to the market,” said the statement.