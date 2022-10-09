Presidential Charity Golf raises K270m; Beats target by K70m from the targeted K200m

Chakwera, Chilima, NICO Group MD Vizenge Kumwenda before tee-off

* Proceeds from the charity tournament would help to provide shelter for Malawians, who lost their homes to the devastating cyclones that ravaged large parts of our country

* Your contribution to this cause has won tuition and upkeep for hundreds of needy students in our universities — Chakwera

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Various corporate companies and other well-wishers swiftly responded to call for assistance for Presidential Charity Golf tournament and from the target of wishing to raise K200 million, the initiative raised K270 million.

The tournament, played at Lilongwe Golf Club, was graced by President Lazarus Chakwera himself, who also surprised many that he plays the game of golf, since most charity golf tournaments are attended and played by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Before teeing off, Chakwera said the contributions which have been made towards the inaugural Presidential Charity Golf would help to provide shelter for Malawians, who lost their homes to the devastating cyclones that ravaged large parts of our country.

“Your contribution to this cause has won meals for desperate individuals whose fields were destroyed by drought or flooding. Your contribution to this cause has won tuition and upkeep for hundreds of needy students in our universities.”

He commended the organizing committee for working around the clock to raise over K200 million to be used for charity work and it was interesting to note that it has exceeded the intended target.

Chakwera went further to say Malawians have a duty of safeguarding and consolidating gains the country has tremendously achieved, adding that it was sad to note that some Malawians have resolved to dig everywhere for anecdotes that amplify negative narrative for the country and are using every platform to show the world that the country was losing.

“But this story of Malawi as a losing country is a story, we must reject such a story, we must challenge it,” he said. “We must challenge it not because it is not factual, but because it is short-sighted.

“In the course of building a new nation as we are doing, there are losses we accept in order to register bigger win.”

The Malawi leader said the losses that others think are the real stories of the country are only part of the process and journey towards the big wins the country has in store.

He said his participation in the United Nations General Assembly, made him to note that people all over the world see Malawi not only as a winning story, but a winning story they want to be a part of.

“One of my engagements was with the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the US Government, which awarded our stellar performance in governance and economic management with a US$350 million compact for the construction of roads that will increase our farmers’ access to markets.”

He said he met the leadership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and their enthusiasm to help Malawi succeed was so great that on Friday he hosted a team from the IMF that immediately flew into the country to make progress on negotiations for both an emergency credit facility and an extended credit facility.

In his remarks, Vice-President, Chilima thanked the President for not just wanting to assist but taking action in assisting by walking the talk.

He said it was pleasing to note that the President was able to play the golf tournament as part of helping to raise funds for the charity work.

Organizing committee’s chairperson, Justice Ken Manda thanked all the companies for the generous contribution towards the golf tournament.

Winners of the 2022 inaugural Presidential Charity Golf were team Gips Security of Justice Manda and Duncan Chidzankufa, who scored 48 points.