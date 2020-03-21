President Mutharika pleads with Malawians not to believe in unfounded myths surrounding Coronavirus

By Duncan Mlanjira

In his public address to the nation on Friday to announce preventive measures the Malawi Government has made towards containing Coronavirus, President Peter Mutharika has asked people not to believe some of the unfounded myths surrounding the epidemic.

“There are two myths that we need to be careful of about Coronavirus — that black people are immune to the disease and that the warm climate of Africa is protective against the virus.

“I strongly advise that you should disregard these myths and follow precautionary measures.

“So far, we know that the virus can be transmitted between human beings, and that its incubation period takes 2 to 10 days from infection with the virus, to the onset of symptoms,” he said.

He added voice to the common symptoms of the Coronavirus infection, which World Health Organisation has prescribed that include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Sore throat and,

• Difficulty in breathing

“At present, no specific Off-the-Counter treatment or vaccine for Coronavirus is available and what hospitals can do is to support patients by relieving the symptoms while their bodies fight the infection naturally.

“As we take every precaution, we must maintain our hope because according to health experts, 97% of patients infected by the Coronavirus get well after medical interventions.”

He added that in the absence of vaccine and an Off-the-Counter treatment, raising awareness of the risk factors for the Coronavirus infection and protective measures individuals can take is the only way to reduce human infection and death.

He shared with Malawians some of the preventive measures as prescribed by global medical experts that include:

• Washing of hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser;

• Stoping handshakes

• Maintaining social distance with people;

• Not touching eyes, nose and mouth;

• Practising cough hygiene by covering mouth and nose with tissue or sleeve or flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing;

• Seeking medical care whenever feeling unwell.