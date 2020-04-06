President Mutharika directs that there should be no job redundancies in companies

By Duncan Mlanjira

As part of new measures in the State of Disaster that the country’s President Peter Mutharika issued on the basis of Coronavirus epidemic, new directives include the Government discussing with Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Tourism Association of Malawi for win-win arrangements that will ensure that there are no redundancies in companies.

“The Coronavirus attack has a huge negative impact on the economy and businesses everywhere. There are many business people and industry players who are uncertain about the situation as it is unfolding. I know that everyone is worried.

“Therefore, Government will take measures to protect jobs and incomes, protect businesses and ensure continuity of the supply chain and the survival of the economy.

“Let us remember one thing. Malawi’s economy has its own unique characteristics. We are not any other country.”

“I am further directing all affected line Ministries and Local Councils to ensure that they have consulted and engaged their stakeholders such as vendors, market leaders, religious leaders, chiefs and the private sector to agree on sector specific measures and submit them to the Cabinet Committee for my approval within the next 72 hours.

He also urged the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as the Reserve Bank to constantly keep engaging and listening to the private sector as we develop and review various measures.

“Our goal is to protect the private sector, no matter how informal it may be, because our economy cannot survive without the private sector.

“Today, I am directing the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to reduce fuel prices with immediate effect. This move is intended to reduce transport cost.”

He also announced that he is in discussion with SADC, COMESA and other regional trade blocks as well as neighbouring countries to ensure smooth transportation and importation of essential goods and raw materials into Malawi.

“I hereby direct the Competition and Fair Trading Commission to increase surveillance and protect consumers from anyone who wants to unfairly increase prices of essential goods.

“People who intend to take advantage of our current situation will be punished. I will not allow anyone to take advantage of Coronavirus attack to exploit consumers.

“Government shall continue to monitor the implementation of these new and existing measures and review the situation as it develops. More comprehensive measures may be imposed.”

He reiterated his calls of encouragement that every Malawian has to observe strict rules of hygiene, including frequent washing of hands with soap and wearing masks and intensifying screening of people in all entry points and surveillance of all travellers from countries that have confirmed coronavirus cases.

“We have intensified civic education and information sharing with communities; we are increasing the number of testing centres in various parts of the country over and above the three laboratories that we have.”

This, the President said include the National Health Reference Laboratory in Lilongwe; the College of Medicine Laboratory and the Malawi Liverpool Welcome Trust in Blantyre.

“These measures are not enough. We need to do more on all fronts. Coronavirus is a public health problem. It is also an economic threat and a social problem. I know that everyone is worried but I also know that we can survive this problem if we unite and fight.”

In order to decongest work places, the President said all offices shall work in shifts with the exception of those working in essential services and that all formal meetings, gatherings and conferences are suspended forthwith.

“All places, buildings and structures with public access shall ensure that there is adequate ventilation during all periods the public has access to those places, buildings and structures;

“All employers shall allow vulnerable employees, including those with underlying medical conditions, to work from or stay at home.”

The President also put up measures to decongest the prisons and has directed the Malawi Prison Services and Juvenile Centres to present a list of prisoners and juveniles who committed petty offences and those who have served a significant portion of their sentences for moderate crimes to the Minister of Homeland Security for processing of their release.

Mutharika has also reduced his salary as well as that of Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers by 10 percent for three months and direct the resources to the fight against the Coronavirus and has instruct the Malawi Revenue Authority to open up a voluntary tax compliance window for a period of six months to allow tax payers with arrears to settle their tax obligations in instalments without penalty.

The directives also provide a special fund to ADMARC to buy agricultural produce at competitive prices; establish a Relief Fund through which well-wishers, companies and individuals can support the fight against Coronavirus and apply tax waivers on importation of essential goods for Coronavirus management.

“These include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, soaps, water treatment chemicals and many more,” he said.