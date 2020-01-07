President Mutharika delegates Cabinet Ministers to honour funeral services of 3 prominent Malawians

By Duncan Mlanjira

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has delegated three Cabinet Ministers to honour the funeral services of prominent Malawians — former Acting Inspector General of Police, Paul Kanyama; Deputy Vice Chancellor of Mzuzu University, Professor Fred Msiska and Flora Kafuwa, wife to Lieutenant General Clement Kafuwa (retired).

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has been delegated to attend Kanyama’s funeral service, who passed away on Tuesday, January 7 and will be laid to rest on Thursday January 9 at Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe.

William Susuwele Banda, Minister of Education, Science & Technology, will represent the President at the burial service of Msiska, who died on Monday, January 6 and will be laid to rest in Karonga on Wednesday, January 8.

Late Kafuwa also died on Monday and will be buried at Lunzu in Blantyre where Deputy Minister Minister of Defence will represent Mutharika.

A statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet says the President and the First Lady, Madam Gertrude Mutharika are saddened with the deaths of these three prominent citizens of the country.

“Their Excellencies convey their condolences to the bereaved families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” says the statement.

Kanyama was appointed IG alongside Rodney Jose as his deputy after the resignation of Loti Dzonzi, who had been appointed to take up the post of Deputy Permanent Representative of Malawi to the United Nations in New York, United States of America.

But before his appointment could be discussed by Parliament, he resigned on health grounds.

Before being appointed as IG prior Kanyama, who joined the Malawi police 1978, was Regional Commissioner for the North and also as Officer In Charge for Blantyre and Limbe Police Stations.

Professor Msiska is reported to have died on his way from Mzuzu MASM Med Clinic to Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre where he was to receive further treatment.

Professor Msiska acted as Mzuni Vice Chancellor for some years before the government appointed Professor John Kalenga Saka to take over.