President Mutharika Back from UK, Calls for Peace, Love

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has said the problems the current is facing are temporary and will soon be over.

He said it was paramount for the country to come together and focus on development as investors that he met in the United Kingdom (UK) were all apprehensive about security of their investments in the country.



Said the President: “Am ready to build this country so that after five years, the country should change.

But we must remain united and focused on development.”

The president also said Malawi’s economy would grow by around 5.5 percent; the highest rate within the region.



President Mutharika attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, United Kingdom where he met a number of investors.