President Chakwera’s district by district development achievements of 1,684 days in office

* I believe that I am at peace with God and I have enough trust in the Malawian people that they are fair-minded enough to judge my performance as President by what I have done

* Not by what other politicians say about me or by the disasters that have befallen us as a nation and subjected us to a season of pain that we must have the strength to endure and overcome, and I believe that overcome we will

By Duncan Mlanjira

In his presentation of the SONA yesterday at the opening of the 2025-2026 budget session of Parliament, President Lazarus highlighted on some of the progress made “that has come from the painful surgery on Malawi after four years of endurance; the pain that Malawians “have gone through because of this surgical shift from personal interest to national development” — which we highlight in this report:

“I stand before you, Madam Speaker, to report the Food Security Development, the Economic Development, the Governance Development, the Human Capital Development, and the Infrastructure Development I have delivered in each district as a result of the patience and endurance of Malawians who allowed me to serve them.

In fact, Madam Speaker, I stand before you to present a good report of good developments that I believe the good people of Malawi will want us to take forward. For this reason, Madam Speaker, the title of my address today is: ‘Taking Our Development Forward to Continue the Progress We Have Delivered’.

State of development in Chitipa



So, Madam Speaker, allow me to begin my submission of the progress that the sacrifice of Malawians over the past four years has enabled me to deliver nationwide with a report on what we have done for the good people of Chitipa, who are represented in this House by Honourables Msukwa, Chilenga, Mwenesongole, Masebo, and Ng’ambi.

In the area of Chitipa’s Food Security Development over the past four years, my Administration has done the following:

* Through the Programme for Rural Irrigation Development (PRIDE), we have invested MK6.1 billion in food production through Mafinga and Marko Irrigation schemes in Senior Chiefs Mwenewenya and Mwabulambya, both of which were launched in May 2022 using funds from the people of Malawi and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

* Through the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP), we supported 59,637 farmers with low-cost fertilizer in the 2020/2021 growing season, followed by 48,052 in 2021/2022; 29,056 in 2022/2023; 18,990 in 2023/2024; and 13,722 in 2024/2025, showing a steady graduation from the programme.

* Through the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), we have provided 949 million Kwacha worth of loans for fertilizer to another 1,205 farmers in this growing season.

* Through the MEGA Farm Unit, we have supported 6 Mega Farmers with a total of 640 bags of fertilizer, 2,000kgs of maize seed and 640kgs of herbicides to produce maize.

* For those with food shortages, we distributed 579 metric tonnes of maize, reaching 5,791 households, apart from the school feeding programmes we are running in 183 of Chitipa’s primary schools.

In the area of Chitipa’s economic development, what we have done over the past four years to create economic opportunities is as follows:

* We have installed a communication tower at Mughese to ensure people have access to information and can communicate for business; brought electricity to 171 centres and connected 2,054 houses to electricity through MAREP 9 and MEAP projects respectively; installed home-solar facilities in 4,333 homes to ensure households have access to light, charge their phones and communicate for business off the grid.

* We have extended free water connection to 89 houses; provided loans amounting to MK2.6 billion disbursed to 4,477 beneficiaries who have started their own business ventures; made social cash transfers to 5,555 households and given access to incomes to an additional 13,763 households under the Climate Smart Enhanced Public Works.

And in terms of Chitipa’s governance development, Madam Speaker, we have also delivered so much progress in the past four years. For example, to manage land administration issues fairly, we have established a District Land Tribunal, recruited a District Land Registrar, devolved land functions and redeployed 7 staff members to the District Council.

Similarly, in matters of gender justice, we have worked with the Chitipa Magistrate Court, Misuku Third Grade Magistrate Court, and Nthalire Third Grade Magistrate Court to increase people’s understanding of how to interpret and implement gender laws at the District Council.

Madam Speaker, the same collaborative approach has helped us make great strides in advancing Chitipa’s human capital development in the past four years.

Specifically, we have collaborated with 5 communities in Chitipa to build them each a community day secondary school, which can now be found at Chuba, Namapasa, Namasasa, Karopa and Ngoya, which are in addition to the 7 primary school blocks and 26 secondary school blocks we have built to improve enrolment figures in the district. Collaboration has also been our approach to the usage of the Constituency Development Fund that my Administration provides every member of this House, which has had a great impact in Chitipa, producing administration blocks and 28 houses for teachers. Correspondingly, we have recruited 630 primary school and 1,560 secondary school teachers to ensure that we reduced teacher-pupil ratio. So that’s the capacity building side.

But there is also a health promotion side to human capital development, which is why we have given the people of Chitipa four new health posts, namely Muzimero, Sokola, Titi, and Kavomelo, while at the same time rehabilitating two old ones, namely Ifumbo, Kameme and Chitipa District Hospital.

Beyond this, Madam Speaker, we have given the people of Chitipa other infrastructure development, including the Meru Garrison where we have constructed 100 housing units. Then there is the Chitipa-Ilomba Road, whose construction is at 18%, while the 260km Rumphi-Nyika-Chitipa Road, whose construction I found stagnated when I visited, is now back on track.

Madam Speaker, because of these developments that we have either delivered or are making progress on in Chitipa, we want to stay focused on completing them going forward, especially because my plan is to see Chitipa become a major corridor for trade between Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia, and to see Chitipa become home to a major city that facilitates that tri-nation trade.

After all, Madam Speaker, if we have delivered so much to the people of Chitipa in their season of sacrificial pain, imagine what we will deliver to them by 2030.

So, to the 86,000 registered voters in Chitipa, I say this: Be ready to hear other parties this year offering to take Chitipa backward, but remember that the reason I am here is to continue taking your development forward.

State of development in Karonga

Madam Speaker, let me now present a report on what my Administration has been able to deliver for the people of Karonga, who are represented here by Honourables Kaira, Mwambande, Mwalwanda, Ndovie, and Mkandawire.

Because of Karonga’s willingness to endure the pain of sacrificing personal gain for collective development over the past four years, we have delivered so much progress in very difficult conditions.

In terms of food security development, Karonga suffered serious dry spells in 2023, which destroyed over 10,500 hectares of rice and over 8,500 hectares of maize.

For those of you who watch football, that is equivalent to 26,610 football fields of rice and maize, leaving over 38,500 families in Karonga without food overnight. So, what we have done in four years is to ensure Karonga has a back-up plan for growing food in and out of season, even when it does not rain.

We have done this by rehabilitating four previously neglected irrigation schemes, namely Wovwe, Hara, Chonanga and Ukanga for both maize and rice production, which should benefit from the Nthola-Ilola Rice Scheme where we have installed a rice-milling plant that is fully operational.

Madam Speaker, as for the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP), we provided fertilizers and seeds to 54,850 farmers in the 2020 growing season, followed by 31,232 in 2021, then 27,849 farmers in 2022, then 13,870 farmers in 2023, and now 8,327 in the current season, reflecting a steady graduation to other programmes like the fertilizer loans through NEEF, which has so far provided 298 million Kwacha to over 250 farmers.

Other farmers have been accessing fertilizers for Mega Farm rice production through our Mega Farm Unit. Madam Speaker, but even with such interventions, there has still been a cross-section of households who simply need relief food, and so we have spent 1.5 billion Kwacha in Karonga alone to provide food assistance to 13,803 households, as well as to run school feeding programmes in 180 primary schools.

Meanwhile, in the area of Karonga’s economic development, Madam Speaker, our NEEF programme has been key, for we have disbursed MK5.4 billion in loans to over 6,500 people to start businesses.

We have also installed solar electricity in 6,531 houses, while at the same time we have brought electricity to 201 trading centres and an additional 5,062 houses through the MAREP and MEAP projects.

Then we also installed a communication tower around Chikutu Centre to connect the people there to the internet through the Last Mile Connectivity project, all while bringing free water connection to 435 houses.

To ensure economic security for the most vulnerable, we have made social cash transfers to 8,062 households and provided incomes to 15,967 households under the climate smart enhanced public works.

As for governance development, Madam Speaker, as in Chitipa, so too in Karonga we have established a District Land Tribunal and recruited a District Land Registrar.

Additionally, we have worked on facilities for the delivery of justice by rehabilitating and refurbishing Uliwa Magistrate Court so that cases can be heard there.

Similarly, in the area of Karonga’s Human Capital Development, there is no question that the future for the youth of Karonga is tied to their access to education, which is why we have constructed three community day secondary schools there, namely Nyanje, Bundi, and Mayoka.

This quest for more access to education is also why we have built 8 primary school classrooms and 24 secondary school classrooms, and recruited 342 primary school teachers and 1,440 secondary school teachers for the education of Karonga’s youth alone.

And since the education of the mind must go hand in hand with the health of the body, we have now built a total of 6 health posts in Karonga, namely Humbo, Mlonda, Urac, Chitende, Thukutu and Mtekera.

But these health posts, Madam Speaker, are just a scratch on the surface of the infrastructure development we have delivered to Karonga. The US$26.7-million Karonga Town Water Supply Project, for example, is now nearly done at 98%, and so there are 184,000 people about to have clean water in Karonga Town and the surrounding areas of Pusi, Mpata, and Nyungwe, all thanks to OFID and BADEA for partnering with us to get the project done.

I must also thank the Honourable Members of Parliament from Karonga for the proper use of the Constituency Development Fund that I provided, for that has so far produced over 600 boreholes, 10 water systems, 55.5km of paved rural roads, 10 bridges, 8 administration blocks, and 36 teachers’ houses.

Madam Speaker, because of what we have delivered in Karonga, we can look ahead beyond 2025 to more prosperous times, for I see Karonga truly becoming the bread basket of Malawi, starting with the construction of the 600-hectare Mwenilondo irrigation scheme.

I see Karonga taking its place as one of Malawi’s premier tourist destinations, starting with the upgrade of its airport, where we have already made the required extensions to the runway so that international flights have already started landing there.

I see Karonga rising to its potential as a mining powerhouse that finances its development, starting with the correction of past errors and acts of fraud that robbed Karonga of the benefits of the Kayerekera Uranium Mine.

This is the direction in which I will take the development of Karonga. So, to the 149,138 registered voters in Karonga, I say this: Be ready to hear other parties this year offering to take Karonga backwards, but remember that the reason I am here is to continue taking your development forward.

State of development in Rumphi

Madam Speaker, and now I wish to report to the good people of Rumphi, whom I have the honour of having as my in-laws and who are represented here by Honourables Kalua, Mhango, Chidumba Mkandawire, and Adadawiza Mkandawire, whose constituents have shown great endurance in this season of painful personal sacrifices, which has enabled us to deliver the following collective developments to the whole district:

In food security development: We have distributed food to 5,764 households that were identified by last year’s vulnerability assessment as being insecure, which accounts for one person in 20; providing AIP support to 15,255 beneficiaries in the district; and providing Social Cash transfers to 5,061 families, and climate smart cash to another 10,416 households.

In economic development: We have disbursed MK1 billion in NEEF agricultural loans to 2,708 farmers and disbursed another MK5.2 billion to 6,300 people to start their own businesses; disbursed MAIIC loans to 20 farmers for the creation of Mega Farms on estates that had remained unused for 30 years.

* Through Agriculture Commercialisation (AGCOM), we have disbursed MK726 million to eight cooperatives involved in production, and they have built warehouses, purchased livestock, and procured processing equipment, and we will support them in the coming year with the procurement of tractors; and given support to 1,905 MSMEs through the Financial Inclusion and Entrepreneurship Scaling (FInES) project to boost their business revenues.

* We have safeguarded Rumphi’s tourism potential by constructing 80km of fencing around Vwaza Marsh Wildlife Reserve to reduce human-wildlife conflict; and increased officers to the Rumphi District Council to address issues with land that is critical to the economic security of locals.

In human capital development: We have constructed the Kamphenda Health Centre and the Mphompha maternity wing; constructed a new mortuary at Bolero Community Hospital; recruited and deployed 191 medical personnel; provided University student loans to 1,002 students; and recruited and deployed 22 permanent teachers and 96 auxiliary teachers.

* We have distributed 2,248 tablets to 25 schools under the BEFIT Programme; constructed 16 new classroom blocks in 15 primary schools, six of which are already complete; constructed Bale and Matunkha Community Day Secondary Schools with support from the US-funded SEED Project, and we have expanded Old Salawe and Katowo Community Day Secondary Schools under the EQUALS Project; and constructed an ICT laboratory at Jalawe Community Day Secondary School and commissioned the Rumphi Teachers Training College.

* We have launched Jalira National Girls School for the advancement of girls’ education, and we have rehabilitated 50 classroom blocks, 4 hostels for girls, 30 teachers’ houses, and 6 administration blocks across the district.

Infrastructure development

* We have constructed 20 bridges and graveled 50 km of local roads; under Governance to Enable service Delivery (GESD), we have constructed two new schools, a maternity wing at Mphompa, and Kanyelele health centres; are constructing the Chikwawa to Bembe via Bolero Road, of which 18 km has already been tarred; and are also constructing the M1 road between Lumbadzi and Chiweta, 66.5 km of which runs through Rumphi.

* We have connected 203 households to electricity under MAREP, plus an additional 9,143 under the solar household initiative, as well as another 2,117 under MEAP; connected 125 households to piped water under the free water connections initiative; and with generous support from the Peace Parks Foundation, we are implementing the US$4.4-million Thazima Gravity Piped Water Supply Scheme, designed to serve over 18,000 people, in addition to the 6 water supply schemes built with the Constituency Development Funds we have been providing.

* We have constructed 90 housing units for the security agencies in the district, thus improving public safety; and p Madam Speaker, there is plenty more that is in the pipeline for the people of Rumphi in the coming season when it comes to infrastructure development, including:

* The construction of the Chikwawa-Euthini road; completion of Chikwawa-Bembe road; extension of the Bembe-Nyika-Nthalire road; rehabilitation of the Bwengu-Njakwa road; rehabilitation of the Chiweta-Mlowe road; and

* The construction of new health centres at Kanyenjere, Phoka, Uzumala, and health posts at Nkhozo, Zombe, and Bowe; installation of street lights at Rumphi Boma; completion of the Chitimba gravity-fed water scheme; completion of the Uzumala gravity-fed water scheme; and the rehabilitation of Mlowe Dyke.

Madam Speaker, because of the patience of the people of Rumphi in enduring a season of painful personal sacrifices, these are the collective developments that are coming to Rumphi to build on the many that we have already delivered.

So, my message to the 94,747 registered voters in Rumphi is this: Be ready to hear other parties offering to take you backwards, but I ask you to remember that the reason I am here is to take your development forward.

State of development in Mzimba

Madam Speaker, next is my report on what my Administration has delivered for the people of Mzimba, who are represented here by Honourables Kalaile Banda, Chihana, Chirwa, Chiuluntha-Ngwira, Hara, Chambulanyina-Jere, Kaunda, Mwamlima, Chatima Nkhata, Phiri, Shaba, and you yourself, Madam Speaker.

What you will find is that when it comes to food security development, M’mbelwa District is another council with the potential to feed itself and other districts.

And in the past four years, we have invested in irrigation schemes such as Kasangazi in Inkosi Kampingo Sibande, which covers a total area of 100 hectares belonging to 145 farmers. We have also supported Mzimba farmers with farm inputs, 176,455 in 2020, then 182,148 in 2021, then 173,009 in 2022, then 102,280 in 2023 and 58,932 in 2024.

As farmers have been transitioning from AIP, the Mega Farm Unit has stepped in to provide loans to 102 farmers to buy fertilizer and seed for growing maize on a total of 5,890 hectares of land.

Similarly, we have given NEEF over MK3 billion in loans to 628 farmers in Ekwendeni, 1,001 farmers in Mzimba West, 917 farmers in Mzimba South, and 706 farmers at Jenda. And then for the 22,966 families who did not have enough food, my office distributed 2,296 metric tonnes of maize worth MK2.5 billion.

Madam Speaker, beyond food security development, we have invested heavily in Mzimba’s economic development. Through NEEF, we have disbursed loans totalling MK18.7 billion to 22,064 people to start businesses.



But to households we identified as being ultra vulnerable, we disbursed social cash transfers to 21,678 households and provided incomes to another 15,624 households in exchange for work through the climate smart enhanced public works.

We have also expanded economic opportunities by connecting 440 centres to electricity under MAREP and 9,093 homes under MEAP, which is in addition to the 19,253 houses we have connected to solar power and the connection to the internet and digital transactions we have made possible by installing communication towers at Vuvumwe and Chamaliwa.

Meanwhile, in the area of governance development, we have completed the construction of Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa’s house at his Headquarters in Edingeni, for beyond being a home, it is a critical piece of the proper governing of the realm.

Additionally, through the GESD project, we have empowered area development committees such as Mzukuzuku to monitor usage of Constituency Development Funds, for I increased the CDF allocation to serve the people, not the politicians.

But part of serving the people is investing in their human capital development, and in Mzimba we have done this by building a total of 9 health posts at Tofutofu, Chasamba, Chivwamba, Kayombo, Chimbongondo, Kapoli, Chizani, Kambwiri and Chamala in fulfilment of my promise to reduce the distance our people walk to a health facility.

We have also rehabilitated the OPD and maternity block and its associated external works at Mbalachanda and Choma Health Centres, as well as Madede, Kabwafu, Bwengu, Luzi, Kafukule health centres.

As for human capital development through the education of Mzimba’s youth, we have built 7 Community Day Secondary Schools at Chithimila, Malokotera, Chiseng’ezi, Machelechete, Vibangalala, Mjinge and Msiki; 40 primary school classrooms and 53 secondary school classrooms; and we have recruited 767 school teachers.

For higher education, I must express my regrets to the people of Mzimba for earlier delays in the progress of Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa University due to misunderstandings with the financiers about design.

But I am pleased to report that this has since been resolved and the design should be done by the end of this month, while two contractors are already on the ground constructing the perimeter fence, and another contractor has already begun mobilizing equipment, materials, and other resources to begin construction of the main facilities in the second quarter of 2025.

Beyond this major University construction project, other infrastructure developments we have delivered in Mzimba district include the construction of Chakazi Bridge, the construction of Mnjiri Bridge near Mzimba Boma, the construction of the Mzimba-Mtangatanga road, the construction of the Jenda-Embangweni road, the construction of District Council offices, the construction of Mzimba Stadium, the construction of Ekwendeni Water supply facility with funds from the 29 European Investment Bank, which is benefiting over 55,000 people in Ekwendeni.

Madam Speaker, because the people of Mzimba were patient in enduring this past season of personal sacrificial pain, these are the collective developments we have been able to deliver to them.

And now they can look forward to a season of prosperity ahead, for with our plans to construct a livestock centre at Njuyu in Mzimba North, as well as both the 60km Mtangatanga-Eswazini-Mzarangwe Road and the 67km Euthini-Chikwawa Road, I see Mzimba district becoming a bustling market of agricultural products, value addition, and cultural activities that will attract the attention of the world.

So to the 371,379 registered voters in Mzimba, I say this: Be ready to hear other parties this year offering to take Mzimba backwards, but remember that the reason I am here is to continue taking your development forward.

State of development in Nkhata Bay

Next on my list are the good people of Nkhata Bay, Madam Speaker, who are represented in this House by Honourables Chimpeni, Kanyasho, Kaunda, Mphande, Mwase, and Ng’oma.

In the area of food security development, what we have done for Nkhata Bay in the past four years includes construction of the 450 hectares Linga Irrigation Scheme, which is one of 16 new irrigation schemes covering 2,215 hectares.

Under the Greenbelt Authority, we have also started rehabilitating Lweya Irrigation scheme where 100 hectares have been restored and water intake works completed.

Meanwhile, our Affordable Inputs Programme provided fertilizer and seeds to 46,120 farmers in 2020, 30,835 farmers in 2021; 20,926 in 2022; 16,810 in 2023; and 9,904 farmers in 2024.

But as people have been graduating from the program, the Mega Farm Unit has stepped in to support 11 mega farmers and 425 regular farmers with loans for fertilizer and seed. And then for as many as 10,494 families without enough to eat, we have provided 2,296 metric tonnes of maize worth MK1.1 billion.

Madam Speaker, but anyone visiting Nkhata Bay will see immediately that the people are entrepreneurial, and so we have delivered enormous investments in their economic development as follows:

* MK3.1 billion in NEEF loans for starting businesses has been disbursed to 4,506 people; and 6,470 vulnerable households have been receiving social cash transfers and an additional 14,176 people who can work have been served by our climate smart enhanced public works.

* To expand economic opportunities that come with having electricity, we have connected Kangoyi 1 to electricity, together with Kangoyi 2, Mzgola, Goneka, Chizi, Chitungulu and Kachenga, turning these trading centres into economic engines, but we have also connected 2,475 houses through MEAP and another 4,849 houses through solar installations.

* For the first time ever, we have raised a communication tower and Chitheka to open up the world to the wonders of Nkhata Bay; and as a tourist’s dream, and we want the world to come and enjoy it. This is why we have also focused on its governance development by increasing the participation of locals in the tourism sector there, including a phased tourism functions devolution programme that will encourage locals to create local products and activities for tomorrow’s tourists.

I have no doubt that a wave of tourists is coming to Nkhata Bay in response to our policy interventions in the sector, but we are also making sure that Nkhata Bay is ready.

That readiness includes the investments we have made in human capital development, such as the 5 health posts we have built at Chisi, Kawoyozi, Chimbere, Kavuzi, and Banda, as well as the Community Day Secondary Schools we have built to prepare the youth of Nkhata Bay, located at Bula, Kanyazuka and Makumbo.

In infrastructure development, the CDF resources we have been providing for four years have now produced a hostel for girls, 4 administration blocks, 10 teachers’ houses, 109 wells of water, 5 water systems, 370km of rural roads, 23 bridges, and 3 markets.

But we have added to these by constructing the Nkhata Bay Town Water Supply and Sanitation facility, which is now bringing safe water to 105,000 people, not counting the many more who will be served by the Chintheche water project currently at 86% completion.

Madam Speaker, because of the patience of the people of Nkhata Bay in enduring the season of painful sacrifices that we have all been going through these past four years, we have been able to deliver all these collective developments in the district.

That is why my message to the good people of Nkhata Bay is this: Be ready to hear other parties this year offering to take you backwards, but remember that the reason I am here is to continue taking you forward.

State of development in Likoma

From Nkhata Bay, we go 79km east to find the good people of Likoma, and there too we have spent the last four years delivering collective development as a dividend for the painful personal sacrifices the people there have made to make that collective development possible.

For even though they are only represented in this House by Honourable Ashems Songwe, under the Constitution of Malawi, they have as much of a right to development as any other district, which is why I made sure that I visited the island while in office to end the long history of the island being neglected by sitting Heads of State.

In Food Security Development: We have reached a cumulative 3,731 households with fertilizers between 2020 and 2025; put 323 households on social cash transfer and an additional 2,584 on climate smart cash to give income security to the most vulnerable; supplemented this with a disbursement of MK86 million worth of food to 543 households that have each received two 50kg bags of maize to sustain them through the lean season.

In Economic Development: We have extended NEEF business loans amounting to 1 billion Kwacha to 1,696 people to boost their businesses; given an additional 8 SMEs on the Island financial support from the FInES Project to enhance their liquidity and scale up their businesses; ans have stopped a dubious and fraudulent attempt by some unpatriotic people in our country to sell the island to foreigners for a song, thus protecting the island’s economic future.

* We have cancelled the two unprofitable shipping concessions that the Democratic Progressive Party had given to a foreign company for 35 years, and we are now on course to capacitate the Malawi Lake Services Limited to make money and create jobs for Malawians that depend on the lake.

* We have made it clear to two different and successive Presidents across the border that every inch of the Lake belongs to the realm and people of Malawi for their development and enjoyment, and that this will always remain the case, but because we are a peaceful country and a good neighbor, we will always advocate for contact and dialogue whenever misunderstandings about the lake arise.

In Human Capital Development: A total of 107 teachers in Likoma have been recruited to improve the quality of the education the youth there receive. We have added 549 children with nutritional needs to the school feeding programme on the island — and in infrastructure development, we are constructing a health post on the island that is making good progress, as well as 24 housing units for the security agencies on Likoma and Chizumulu islands.

As we are pursuing the development of new vessels for our lake, I plan to see that the investors we have engaged in Germany and the Middle- East about building new vessels for the lake are fully incentivised to deliver on this promising venture.

For that is how we need to prepare for the economic activities that will one day make Likoma Island a get-away paradise that the rich and famous of the world escape to, fully equipped with a city brimming with tax-exempt resorts, hotels, casinos, and banks with reserves of our own precious metals like gold to support a booming crypto Stablecoin market linked to USDC and USDT cryptocurrency markets around the world to provide and enhance US$ liquidity in Malawi.

Madam Speaker, while this is a long-term vision, the time to start preparing for a Likoma Island that stands on the frontline of securing Malawi’s stake in the digital economy of the future is now, and so I will be engaging this House to do its part in creating the regulatory framework for that in the next two years.

But considering the bright and exciting future that is in store for the people of Likoma Island, my message to them is this: You may hear other parties this year offering to take you backwards, but remember that the reason I am here is to take your development forward.

State of development in Nsanje

Madam Speaker, allow me to take you from the great north and its beautiful mountains and forests to the great south and its valley of meandering rivers, because what my Administration has done there in four years is also a credit to the endurance of the people, I have had the honour of serving there.

To start with, I will report on the state of the developments we have delivered to the good people of Nsanje district, who are represented here by Honourables Chizuzu, Ganda, Mahomed, Mandevana, and Valeta.

In Food Security Development: We have reached 5,028 beneficiaries with AIP subsidy redemptions; disbursed 195 million Kwacha worth of NEEF fertilizer loans; disbursed MK3.9 billion worth of food to 36,904 households; disbursed social cash transfers to another 7,074 households.

* We have disbursed climate smart cash to another 20,423 beneficiaries; disbursed cash transfers to families affected by the Cyclone Freddy, reaching another 51,588 beneficiaries; and rehabilitated Masenjere and Muona Irrigation Schemes to grow food on 1,000 hectares of land there.

In economic development: We have disbursed MK2 billion in NEEF loans to 2,438 people in Nsanje for starting businesses; improved access to finance for 608 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises; under MAREP-9, we have connected 100 households to electricity.

In Human Capital Development: We have built 1 school, added 29 new classrooms and recruited 231 primary school teachers on permanent basis; finished the Tengani Community College which is now operational to give the youth of Nsanje skills that are marketable — and in infrastructure development: we have built 28 houses for security agencies in the district to improve its security as an important border district.

* We have completed the 31 km Nsanje-Marka Road, which is now fully operational and being enjoyed by everyone in the district; delivered free water connections to 500 households; revived the railway system in Nsanje, bringing cargo from Mozambique for the first time in 41 years.

Going forward, Madam Speaker, the import and export corridor that we will create through Nsanje will make prices of goods go down in the long term, as well as bring in forex through the export of our own products through the railway track into Mozambique there.

For this reason, Nsanje will become a major player in our economy over the next ten years, bringing everything from fuel to fertilizers, thus requiring the construction of proper storage facilities of international standard, among other support services.

We have already done so much in Nsanje under difficult circumstances, and I will stand with the people there until all our dreams for their development are done.

So, my message to the people of Nsanje is this: You may hear other parties this year offering to take you backwards, but remember that the reason I am here is to take your development forward.

State of development in Chikwawa

Whose constituents are represented by Honourables Bagus, Chomanika, Dossi, Abdul Karim, Khumbanyiwa, and Mia. And while the people of Chikwawa were enduring the pain of sacrificing personal gains because of climate change impacts that hit them year after year.

In food security development: We have delivered AIP subsidies to 8,627 beneficiaries; disbursed MK 338.8 million in NEEF loans for fertilizer to those not on AIP; spent MK9 billion on food support, which my office has distributed to 85,441 households.

* We have supported another 14,263 households with social cash transfers, plus another 26,710 beneficiaries with climate smart cash, but we have surpassed both programmes with the cash transfers we have sent to families affected by Cyclone Freddy, whose beneficiaries now stand at 106,744; and for the long-term food security of the district, we are developing 43,370 hectares under the Shire Valley Transformation Programme using 45km of canals that have achieved 70% progress.

Chikwawa’s economic development: We have disbursed MK2.6 billion in NEEF cash loans to 4,173 beneficiaries to start their own businesses, plus another 1,020 businesses that we have supported with access to finance; under MAREP-9, we have connected 222 households to electricity to expand their economic opportunities; and under MEAP, we have installed Solar Home Systems in 10,833 households.

* We have set up a passport service centre to improve the service that young people need to access foreign markets; and in infrastructure development, we have built 107 security staff houses; through my Cyclone Freddy Goodwill Ambassadors, we have built another 10 houses for Cyclone Freddy victims who lost homes.

* We have built 3 schools, added 33 new classrooms and recruited about 285 primary school teachers; and built a new Teachers Training College and constructed 5 health posts at Julayi, Mwalisa, Chizenga, Finiyasi, Kavala and Liston.

Madam Speaker, the good news for Chikwawa is that the infrastructure projects are still coming, and the impact they will have on the district’s ability to expand its economic activity in the next ten years will be enormous.

This is especially true of new roads we have in the pipeline, such as the 95km Thabwa-Bangula Road, the 85km Sidik Mia Highway, and the 62km Gwanda Chakuamba Highway, all of which have feasibility studies being done as we speak.

Then there is the Chikwawa Surface Water Supply Project which is making good progress and which will serve 43,052 beneficiaries, although so far, we have already connected 650 homes to piped water for free as we promised.

And Madam Speaker, I want to see these developments to their completion because it is what the people of Chikwawa deserve, but my request to the 271,031 registered voters there is that even though you will hear other parties saying that I have done nothing in your district and you should therefore go backwards, remember that the reason I am here is to always take your development forward.

State of development in Thyolo

Madam Speaker, I believe it is safe to say that nowhere is the false claim that I have done nothing for Malawians repeated by dishonest politicians than in Thyolo, so today I thank the Lord for the opportunity to set the record straight.

Thankfully, none of those dishonest politicians are here today, for present here are only such honest representatives of Thyolo district as Honourables Chipungu, Mchacha, Nayeja, Malunga Phiri, Sandram Scott, Poverty White, not to be confused with ‘white poverty’, and my good friend Honourable Navicha, all of whom I trust to convey this report to the good people of Thyolo without distortions.

In food security development: We have responded to the extensive destruction of crops and vast farmlands in Thyolo by disbursing MK238.8 million in NEEF input loans; under AGCOM 2, we have invested MK411 million in farming equipment like tractors, trucks, feed processing machines, warehousing, milk bulking facilities and dairy cows; and under AIP, we have provided subsidies to 469,316 beneficiaries over the past four years.

* We have spent MK3.7 billion on relief maize, which my office has distributed to over 7,500 households; rehabilitated the silos in Luchenza to ensure that no food is lost through poor storage; and completed preparations for the rehabilitation of 100 hectares of land at Mphuka Irrigation Scheme.

Economic development: We have disbursed MK67.8 million in NEEF cash loans for business; we are making Thyolo a safe place for business by constructing 100 houses for security agencies there; connected 9,766 homes in Thyolo to electricity through MAREP, MEAP, and SHS initiatives; and we have connected 550 homes to water for free; and rescued hundreds of labourers in the tea estates from years of exploitation and abuse, while supporting the tea farms to meet international standards for compliance with the law in order to resume operations that are essential for Malawi’s export revenue.

Human capital & infrastructure: We have constructed 12 health posts atThukuta, Namatuni, Thowera, Lomola, Mkhate, Nkhataombere, Nsabwe, Chilengo, Dzimbiri, Khwethemule, Amalika, and Chinthebe; also constructed two new secondary schools, Katole and Thangadzuwa, 19 new secondary school classrooms, and seven primary school classrooms; and almost completed the 77km Thyolo-Bangula Road.

Madam Speaker, so no matter what anyone tells the people of Thyolo about me, I know they are wise enough to recognise the truth.

And the truth is that even though the 253,280 of you who are registered voters there will be told by other parties that this is the year to go backwards, I ask you to remember that the reason I am here is to continue taking your development forward.

State of development in Mulanje

Represented in the august House by an army of Honourables in the names of Chida, Kilekwa, Mathanda, Musowa, Nthenda, Samson Phiri, Tambala, Nankhumwa, and Chaponda, the Honourable Leader of Opposition himself.

Security development: We have disbursed MK300 million in loans for fertilizers; spent MK519 million on farming equipment to increase production under AGCOM 2; provided AIP subsidies to 387,512 farming households; spent MK7.4 billion of relief maize, which my office has distributed to 69,497 households in Mulanje alone; making Mulanje a secure place for business by constructing 26 security houses that are in progress; and made Cyclone Freddy cash transfer to 55,072 households; climate smart cash to 20,140 beneficiaries; and made social cash transfer to 17,681 beneficiaries.

Human capital & infrastructure development: We have completed the construction of three health posts at Sukayakwe, Chimbalanga, Nankhonyo, as well as the rehabilitation of the Laboratory at Mulanje District Hospital; invested in the youth of Mulanje by constructing 9 new secondary schools, 46 new secondary school classrooms, and 21 new primary school classrooms, and recruiting 449 new teachers; and connected 11,155 homes to electricity through the World Bank-supported MAREP/SHS/MEAP initiative, and have made 650 free water connections.

* We have completed works on the Zomba-Jali-Chitakale Road; and almost done with the structural works on Ruo Bridge, and a new contractor will soon be on the site of Thuchira Bridge to finish the works there; constructed 20 houses through Cyclone Freddy Goodwill Ambassadors; and constructed 3 telecommunication towers at Gawani, Malota and Lichenya under the Last Mile Connectivity Project.

Madam Speaker, the people of Mulanje deserve to have the development of their district continue on this path. It is understandable that the ravages of climate change in the past four years have caused them great pain, but it is their endurance of that pain that has made it possible for us to deliver such numerous developments to them.

As such, all I can say to the people of Mulanje is that even though you will hear other parties offering to take you backwards, I ask you to remember that what I have done in the past four years is proof that the reason I am here is to take your development forward.

State of development in Phalombe

Represented by Honourables Bokosi, Million, Mpanga, Namachekecha-Phiri, and Mwina: We have provided AIP subsidies to 284,393 beneficiaries over the four-year period; and disbursed MK427.2 million NEEF loans for fertilizer; spent MK4.7 on food, which my office has distributed to 44,696 households; and made social cash transfers to 11,099 households; and for those affected by Cyclone Freddy, reaching 49,678 beneficiaries.

* We have also provided El Niño lean season support to another 10,299 beneficiaries; and to stimulate economic activity for economic development, we disbursed a total of MK2.3 billion in NEEF loans to 2,851 beneficiaries, plus additional financing to another 1020 SMEs for scaling up their business operations.

* We have secured a Mining Development Agreement with Lancaster Exploration Limited, a subsidiary of Mkango Resources Limited, for the Songwe Hills Rare Earth Elements mining project in the district, and we are being vigilant to ensure that the people of Phalombe are the first beneficiaries of this national treasure.

* Under MAREP-9, we have connected 7,959 households to electricity; and we have constructed 260km of local roads and 40 bridges including Phwelemwe; delivered 66 houses to Cyclone Freddy victims; and we have set up a new border post at Likangala to enhance security and revenue collection; and completed the construction of 29 security staff houses to make Phalombe safe for business.

Human capital development: We have built four schools, Mauzi, Carmushka ABC, Mthundu, Chigawe, added 39 new classrooms and recruited 210 teachers on permanent basis, and we have fully operationalised the John Chilembwe Hospital; and we have delivered free water connections to 450 households; and have constructed seven Health Posts, Mauzi, Waluma, Nambela, Namasolo, Malambwe, Mtemanyama, Maoni.

Madam Speaker, we have been able to do all of this because the people of Phalombe gave me the gift of their patience and endurance, and for that I must thank them. Now that we have delivered all of these things in a season of sacrifice and pain, I ask them not to be swayed by anyone who offers to take them backwards, because I can assure them that if they want a President who will take their development forward, here I am.

State of development in Zomba

Represented by Honourables Awali, Susuwele Banda, Bongwe, Botomani, Gadama, Kwelepeta, Million, Naliwa, Chijere Phiri, and Poya

Food security development: We have invested MK687 million in farm equipment for better yields under AGCOM; and we have disbursed MK1 billion in NEEF farm input loans; reached 448,270 farmers with AIP subsidies over the past four years; and have rehabilitated five irrigation schemes to improve yields for 2,500 farming households; and are cultivating 2,500 hectares at Domasi Mega Farm, which will feed many people.

* We have spent MK4 billion on buying relief maize for food insecure households, which my office has distributed to 75,344 households; made social cash transfer to 19,759 beneficiaries; climate smart cash to 20,040; Cyclone cash transfers to 20,429; El Nino lean season to 16,874 beneficiaries; and we are providing school feeding programme in 220 school; and we have adjudicated cases involving 58,394 parcels of land, which are critical for household food production.

Human capital & infrastructure development: We have constructed four Police units and 13 units of MDF houses, with another 397 under construction; and we have constructed 60 houses through Cyclone Freddy Good Will Ambassadors and 2 houses for people with Albinism.

* We are almost done with the construction of Zomba Central Prison’s workshop to give vocational skills to inmates; and we have completed the expansion of Domasi College of Education, with support from the Japanese Government; constructed 6 Community Day Secondary Schools namely Chitambala, Makongwa Mpalankhanga, Mwanoka, Namitoso and One-heart and completed 36 secondary school classrooms, 23 primary school classrooms and we have recruited 382 Primary School teachers; and completed construction works for Nambande, Chinguma, and Gwaza health posts, funded by GiZ, Canada Fund and CDF, respectively, while construction work is ongoing for the health posts at Maulana and Namphula.

* We have completed 1,396 free water connections; completed 90% of construction works for Zomba Stadium Phase 2; and have upgraded 23 km of Zomba city roads, including Namiwawa Road dualisation; completed construction of Zomba-Jali-Phalombe-Chitakale Road; and we have connected 13,705 houses to electricity under MAREP, MEAP, and SHS; and constructed 2 telecommunication towers, Chigondo and Sangala under the Last mile Connectivity Project.

Madam Speaker, when I think of everything, we have been able to do for the people of Zomba, it gives me hope of seeing Zomba become a major city again in the next 10 years, for it has so many advantages that we must put to good use.

But I want to implore the 289,000 registered voters in the district not to fall into the temptation of following parties that promise to take them backwards, because the reason I am here is to take their development forward.

State of development in Chiradzulu

Represented by Honourables Malowa, Ngwale, Matola, and Mwanamvekha.

Food security development: We are supporting 26,413 food-insecure households with ongoing food relief and have provided agricultural inputs to 4,030 beneficiaries through AIP this year alone; provided social cash transfers to 9,902 families and climate smart cash transfers to another 14,117 families, plus an additional 5,686 families with cash transfers for post Cyclone Freddy response.

Economic development: We have disbursed MK1.7 billion to 906 farmers for agricultural input loans; and have disbursed MK1.6 billion in NEEF loans for new businesses; secured US$33 million in funds for cash transfers to Chiradzulu from our partner GiveDirectly.

Human capital & infrastructure development: We have constructed five health posts, Chimwalira, Ng’omba, Mbunda, Malaya and Maulana; recruited and deployed 220 health workers across the district; and granted University student loans to 956 students from Chiradzulu; recruited and deployed 110 new teachers; constructed ICT laboratories at Chigodi CDSS and Mbulumbuzi CDSS.

* We are constructing 44 classroom blocks across 26 schools under the MERP initiative; built four Community Day Secondary Schools under the SEED project and expanded two Community Day Secondary Schools under the Equals Project at Nguludi and Maravi; and through CDF resources amounting to MK1 billion for the district, we have constructed houses for 5 traditional leaders: Likoswe, Ntchema, Chitera, Maoni, and Mpunga; we have maintained 167 km of local roads and constructed 47 bridges in Chiradzulu.

* We have constructed 52 houses for families affected by Cyclone Freddy, and one house for people with Albinism; connected electricity to 87 households under MAREP and 3,156 households through solar power; and just two weeks ago, we honoured our promise to the Providence Industrial Mission by supplying ambulance services to its hospital.

State of development in Mwanza

Represented by Honourables Dausi and Chitsulo where MK157.3 million of NEEF input loans was disbursed; and given AIP subsidies to 63,584 farmers over the past four years; rehabilitated three irrigation schemes — providing water to 1,500 farming households and cultivated 2,000 hectares at Chidya Mega Farm.

* We have completed and operationalised the One-Stop-Border Post, reducing customs clearance time by 70%; invested MK143.8 million in farm equipment supported by World Bank through AGCOM 2; and have disbursed MK53.7 million in NEEF cash loans for business.

* We have employed 500 people in graphite extraction; distributed relief maize to 13,950 households worth MK1.4 billion; and fully refurbished Mwanza Magistrate Court, constructed two Police Units, and 10 Police houses; completed Galafa and Kalanga health posts and we have upgraded Thambani Health Centre to a Rural Hospital, while another three new health centres have been completed; completed two secondary schools, Kawedza and Phete; we are completing works for Mwanza Stadium to open it for the youth of Mwanza in two months; and connected 3,359 households to electricity and completed 550 free water connections.

State of development in Neno

Represented by Honourables Katsonga-Phiri and Matengambiri Tembo where in food security development, disbursed MK192.4 million in NEEF farm input loans; helped 80,478 farming households access AIP subsidies over the past four years; rehabilitated two irrigation schemes benefiting 1,200 farming households; and cultivated Mlelemba Mega Farm.

Economic development: We have invested MK200.7 million in farm equipment through AGCOM 2; disbursed MK149 million in NEEF cash loans for business startups; and spent MK2.2 billion on relief maize, distributed to 13,869 households; disbursed social cash transfer to 3,493 beneficiaries; climate smart transfers to 14,218; Cyclone cash transfers to 5,463 and El Niño lean season transfer to 3,088 beneficiaries.

* We have constructed four new schools namely, Mbinje, Chisupa, Wambe and Mlindi; constructed four health posts, Golden, Gonthi, Felemu and Chiwande; and in infrastructure development, completed one police unit and ten security houses; and constructed one house for people living with albinism.

State of development in Balaka

Represented by Honourables Makande, Mambala, Ndebele, and Ngalande, and in food security development: supporting 51,800 households with food relief, because as many as 62% of the entire population is deemed food insecure because of the drought; through AIP we are supporting 248,694 beneficiaries with subsidized inputs over the past four years; provided social cash transfers to 10,070 families, climate smart cash to 22,474 people, and Cyclone Freddy cash support to 8,153 households.

Economic development: Disbursed MK355 million in NEEF loans for agricultural input to 539 farmers; provided another set of NEEF loans worth MK2.5 billion to 4,277 individuals to support their businesses; through the Mega Farm initiative, we have extended MAIIC loans to two mega farmers to cultivate maize and cotton; and through AGCOM, supporting seven producer cooperatives to build warehouses, engage in livestock farming, and acquire processing equipment so they can open factories next.

* Through the World Bank-funded FINES project, we have assisted 2,103 MSMEs with access to financing; and also provided training on mining to Tagwilizana and Chisibwiti gold cooperatives.

* I personally visited the Portland Cement Project site at Ng’onga Hill last year, which will soon start operations and provide jobs for some of Balaka’s youth; and to make Balaka safer for business, we have reduced the crime rate in the district by 4%, no doubt deterred by our successful prosecution of 568 cases across Balaka.

Human capital & infrastructure development: We are constructing two health posts at Nkaya and Mulunguzi; three maternity wings at Kwitanda, Chimatiro and Chiyendausiku; and recruited 209 medical personnel; provided university student loans to 811 students from Balaka; recruited and deployed 437 teachers; and distributed 4,748 tablets to Balaka schools under the BEFIT Programme; and under the MERP, we are constructing 30 new classrooms; we have expanded three Community Day Secondary Schools under the EQUALS Project; and constructed ICT laboratories at St Peters CDSS and Namikombe CDSS.

* And this does not include the developments done through the funding we provide through the CDF, which has produced 13 new bridges and improved 16 old ones; 50 km of gravelled roads; and new 20 classroom blocks and hostels for girls; and constructed 5 secondary schools, Makanjira, Mzimundilinde, Namichele, Njelenje and Mkasi; and are constructing the Balaka town loop road which had been neglected for decades.

* We connected electricity to 80 households under MAREP and 6,070 under Solar Installation (Households MEAP); connected 500 households to piped water through the Free Water Connection Initiative, constructed 484 boreholes; and constructed 40 housing units for the Malawi Police Services and 2 houses for people with albinism; and in the upcoming year, we will begin construction of the Nsipe-Liwonde road; installation of street lights on the Balaka Loop Road; and construction of Khwisa Health Centre Nambira and Magombera Health Posts.

Madam Speaker, it is unfortunate that the people of Balaka suffer from the blows of climate change year in and year out, but I must commend them for their endurance, and it is because of their patience that we have been able to deliver so much development in the district.

And I am determined to do more, because the only reason I am here is to take their development forward.

State of development in Machinga

Represented by Honourables Bokosi, Chikwanje, Jolobala, Kalitendere, Msaka, Magonjwa, and Ndecha, where food relief was brought to 80,368 families who were identified as being food insecure; and provided AIP subsidies to 409,747 beneficiaries over the past four years.

* We provided social cash transfers to 18,163 families, climate smart cash to 23,469 people, post Cyclone Freddy cash transfer to 7,490 households, and El-Nino lean season cash support to 17,293 households; and to develop Machinga’s economy, we have disbursed MK925 million in agriculture input loans to 1,171 farmers; disbursed 4.9 billion Kwacha to 8,781 people to support their various businesses; created four Mega Farms, cultivating maize and rice; and supporting five cooperatives involved in livestock farming and processing.

* Through the World Bank-funded FInES project, we have assisted 904 MSMEs with access to financing; also provided training on mining, safety, and regulatory frameworks to Bilira Mining Cooperative-Gold.

* We have made Machinga safer than it was before by reducing the crime rate by 13% and prosecuting over 300 cases; constructed five health centres since 2020; and we are upgrading Ntaja Health Centre to Ntaja Community Hospital.

* We have provided university student loans to 537 students from Machinga; recruited and deployed 178 teachers distributed 311 tablets to 145 pupils at Mwacheya school and 166 at Chilala primary school; and under the MERP, we have completed the construction of 7 classroom blocks, while 35 are under construction and 42 are in procurement.

* We have expanded five Community Day Secondary Schools under the EQUALS Project, Nampeya, Nankuyu, Machinga, Mbenjere and Chilimba CDSS; and constructed an ICT laboratory at Mpotola CDSS in Machinga Likwenu North.

* We are also constructing a home for Paramount Kawinga to provide better facilities for governance; constructed 40 housing units for the Malawi Police Service and 2 houses for people with albinism; connected over 12,000 households to electricity; and connected 600 households to piped water through our Free Water Connection Initiative.

State of development in Mangochi

Represented by Honourables Adams, Chambo, Jooma, Kalosi, Kanyama, Kapichila, Kazembe, Kingstone, Masamba, Namalomba, Patel, and Rashid. The developments we have delivered to the good people of Mangochi are many, but I will highlight a few key ones to give you a picture:

* AIP subsidies to 548,118 beneficiaries over the past four years; NEEF fertilizer loans worth MK637 million; food support to 123,433 households, an investment of MK6.5 billion; social cash transfers to 28,367 households; climate smart cash transfers to 25,502 beneficiaries; post Cyclone cash transfers to 3,592 families, El Niño lean season cash support to 26,112 beneficiaries.

* Rehabilitation of the 300-hectare Nkopola Mega Farm; cash loans for starting businesses amounting to MK6.7 billion given to 9,748 beneficiaries, plus support with access to financing for another 1,559 SMEs.

* We started negotiations for the Makanjira Heavy Mineral Sand Project; and under MAREP, 350 households now have electricity, 3,373 households now have electricity under MEAP and 10,697 have solar power.

* We built 15 houses for cyclone victims; constructing the Mangochi District Chamber and finance offices, now at 72%; set up a new border post at Katulito enhance security and revenue collection; and completed 90 security staff houses.

* We have built 9 schools, Chidzanja, Chimvuu, Kwisimba, Lipinda, Mandimba, Mchema, Mkombe, Nangaponje and St Francis Xavier, added 38 new classrooms and recruited about 330 primary school teachers.

* We have built 25 health posts, Nalikoko, Luchichi, Mpinganjira, Ntalika, Jekete, Ngatali, Makoli, Misolo, Mpumbe, Namiyasi, Thumu, Mayera, Binali, Lupetere, Mnani, Kwitunji, Chinganda, Dickson, Bwanali, Chiponda, Thundu, Zambo (Mbvunguti), Wandikanga, Mkwanda, Saidi Tiputipu and Kanyenga Health Centre.

* We have rehabilitated Mangochi District Hospital EPI and cold rooms; secured funding for the 96km Mangochi-Makanjira road; and delivered free water connections to 9,752 households over the past four years.

As you can see, Madam Speaker, our concern for the people of Mangochi is genuine, for we have not left them to fend for themselves in their struggle for economic freedom.

This does not mean that the journey is over, but it does mean that the journey has begun, and I believe that the people of Mangochi will want to continue that journey until we cross the finish line.

So, to the 663,000 registered voters in Mangochi and Machinga, I say this: Do not give up the fight. Let us stay on course until we cross over into our season of harvest. This is a time to take our development forward, not backwards.

State of development in Dedza

Represented by Honourables Bandawe, Chidobvu, Chinkhondo, Gwengwe, Kafwafwa, Malango, Mlombwa, and Onani, in which from the 2020 to 2025 growing seasons, distributed a cumulatively 66,053 metric tons of fertiliser to 660,537 households in this district.

* We facilitated cash transfers to 19,600 households and the climate smart dash to 21,661 beneficiaries; provided MK1.2 billion in NEEF loans for fertilizer to 1,444 farmers; provided cash loans amounting to MK728.3 million to 354 mega farmers working on 7,983 acres of land.

* We spent MK3.3 billion to buy maize to help food insecure families, and in Dedza we distributed this food to 31,594 households, with each household receiving two 50kg bags of maize; disbursed MK5.5 billion in NEEF loans for businesses; recruited a total of 324 teachers to improve the quality of education for the youth; connected 2,920 households to the grid and another 6,540 to solar power.

* We have connected 188 houses to water free of charge; constructed 6 new secondary schools at Chilanga, Kalambo, Mtsogoza, Mwalawang’ombe, Nthulu and Tiyendepamodzi Girls, 26 secondary school classrooms and 14 primary school classrooms; and constructed eight health posts at Msumbi Kanolo, Diamphwi, Chesa, Bema, Magomero, Madzumbi and Namitsitsi and the construction of 88 security housing units is underway Namibia scheduled for completion within a year; have constructed four houses for people living with albinism; and have gravelled 410km of local roads and constructed 92 bridges across the district.

State of development in Dowa

Represented by Honourables Chimwendo Banda, Chitatanga, Daud, Harawa, Kawale, Kayembe, and Sungitsa where 600,602 households benefited from AIP since 2020 and 19,000 families benefited from social cash transfer, and 23,495 households that have benefited from the climate smart cash program.

* We provided NEEF loans amounting to MK2.2 billion to 2,341 farmers to access farm inputs; cash loans amounting to MK1.9 billion that 276 farmers accessed to diversify their production; MK3.2 billion spent to buy and distribute relief food to 30,051 households, with each household receiving two 50 kg bags of maize.

* MK9.1 billion in NEEF was delivered to 10,362 young people wanting to go into business; helped 1,500 SMEs gain access to scale up their business; and MK1.3 billion was used to finance 45 cooperatives to diversify their agriculture under AGCOM.

* School feeding benefited 246 schools; a women mining cooperative has been established and trained in gypsum mining; and under infrastructure development, 1,962 homes were connected to the national grid under MAREP 9 and MEAP, then 8,741 through solar home systems.

* We have connected 288 houses to piped water free of charge; built 2 new secondary schools at Mcheza and Kafumphe and 12 secondary school classrooms, plus 9 health posts, while the construction of 242 housing units are under construction.

* Completed the 15.2km Dowa-Chezi Road; 259kms of local roads have been upgraded and 20 bridges constructed.



State of development in Ntcheu

Madam Speaker, we need to spare a thought for brave and strong people of Ntcheu, because they have suffered greatly this past year, not just in general terms, but have felt the terrible anguish of losing their beloved Impi, their beloved Biyeni, who was suddenly taken from their midst, no longer to dance with them, laugh with them, and make merry with them.

I, therefore, wish to express to all the sons and daughters of Ntcheu my deepest condolences for the loss of such an icon as one Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Madam Speaker, it is my prayer that as you listen to the litany of developments that have been delivered in Ntcheu these past four years, you will take comfort in knowing that until 8 months ago, Dr. Chilima made a significant contribution to this Government’s ability to deliver on all these developments, for which I pray he gets his just reward from God the Father.

So, Madam Speaker, to all the Members of this House who represent the district of Ntcheu, including Honourables Chaola-Mdooko, Chilikumtima, Chimalira, Chipungu, Mbawala, Salambula, and Ziphondo, I humbly present you with the developments we have delivered for the majestic people of Ntcheu over the past four years:

* We have invested MK162 million in farm equipment, processing, and warehousing through AGCOM, benefiting 1,067 farmers; rehabilitated 3,000 hectares at Tsangano Mega Farm, and 1,400 hectares at Bwanje Valley Irrigation Scheme; distributed affordable inputs to 420,235 households since 2020; rehabilitated four irrigation schemes at Thava, Chitseke, Fufule and Lisungwi to boost maize and rice production for 2,000 farming households.

* We have disbursed NEEF cash loans worth MK252 million for our youth and women entrepreneurs in Ntcheu and MK3 billion to 4,596 businesses; distributed maize worth MK3.67 billion to 34,482 households; secured employment for 700 young people through gold mining exploration taking place in the district; completed construction of three Police units; and are constructing 33 houses for Police and 6 houses for Immigration officers.

* We have completed two health posts at Mchekecha and Kulanga, while site handovers are underway at Sanjani and Chagomelana; constructed five community secondary schools at Gomani Chikuse, Kalila, Mokhotho, Tambala and Bwanje, 30 secondary school classrooms, 24 primary school classrooms, and recruited new 174 school teachers.

* We have connected 8,727 households to electricity under MAREP; are constructing a mini grid at Mwansambo, which is at 30%; made 124 free water-connections; almost done with the construction of Ntcheu Stadium; and the Ntcheu-Kambilongo road has now been surfaced on the Ntcheu-Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza Road; and we have reached to 14,349 beneficiaries on social cash transfer and 16,396 beneficiaries on climate smart enhanced cash program.

Madam Speaker and as we face the future together carrying the wounds we feel deep inside from SKC’s death, let us boldly draw inspiration from his life of courage, of passion, of humour, and of generosity towards all those he crossed paths with, and let us count ourselves fortunate to have lived in the times of Saulos Klaus Chilima — whom I believe we need to crown with a fitting honour as a nation, one that we can all pay tribute at the state memorial of his passing in June. May his soul continue resting in peace.

State of development in Kasungu

Madam Speaker, the life of SKC was so transformational that I find his boldness in life and leadership to be a reminder of yet another icon of our nation, Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, who hailed from Kasungu.

As such, allow me to give you my account of what we have delivered to the good people of Kasungu, who are represented in this House by Honourables Chithyola Banda, Bango, Bonongwe, Chiponda, Kambauwa, Kandodo, Kazombo, Mtonga, and Nkhoma.

* We have supported 43,208 food-insecure households through the ongoing relief food distribution; we have been providing AIP support to 546,615 farmers since 2020; and providing social cash transfers to 19,409 families and climate smart cash to 23,512 households.

* We have disbursed MK4.3 billion in agricultural loans to 2,708 farmers, and another MK12.3 billion to 9,724 people to support their businesses under NEEF.

* We have supported 252 mega farmers with MAIIC loans to cultivate food and cash crops; we are backing 17 cooperatives in the current season, benefiting 1,703 farmers.

* Madam Speaker, I would like to make an additional point on agriculture mechanisation. During one of my trips abroad, I sourced 20 durable Massey Ferguson and Case tractors from Europe, and I am pleased that seven of these tractors were loaned to entrepreneurs in Kasungu district

* Through the World Bank-backed FInES project, we have assisted 2,547 MSMEs with financing to boost their businesses; completed 106km of the 130km perimeter fence at Kasungu National Park, and 263 elephants and 431 other species have been translocated from Liwonde National Park to enhance tourism.

* We have made Kasungu safer by reducing crime rates by 3.5%; recruited and deployed 358 health workers; and we are constructing the outpatient department and paying wing at Kasungu District Hospital; and provided university student loans to 1,336 students in the district; recruited and deployed 3,810 teachers; constructed 32 classroom blocks; constructed two Community colleges at Pampa and Kambira.

* We are building ICT labs at five Community Day Secondary Schools including Mtunthama and Lojwa; have secured over 20,000 tablets that we will give pupils to enhance their learning experience, half of which will be used by girls.

* We have provided money for constituency development, which has produced 12 houses for medical workers and teachers, 14 bridges, 3 under-five clinics, a girls’ hostel and a water system; constructed health centres at Mphomwa, Lodjwa and Ofesi; constructed bridges at Nkhuta, Kasikidzi and Chilodza; constructed 6 staff houses for police officers at Chisinga, Kamboni and Kapelule; constructed Kasungu District Council Office; and expanded Gogode Health Centre.

* We have constructed 296 houses for security agencies; completed phase 1 of the Kasungu town loop road; rehabilitated 255km of roads; constructing the M1 road between Lumbadzi and Chiweta, of which a 116km section runs through Kasungu.

* We connected 187 households to electricity under MAREP; 14,748 under the solar home system, and 3,125 under MEAP; and connected 407 households to piped water.

State of development in Salima

Represented by Honourables Kaphamtengo Yona, Enock Phale, Gerlad Kapiseni Phiri, Christopher Manja and Mwawa Mike Ngombe where 285,125 beneficiaries have redeemed their AIP subsidies since 2020; and MK338.8 million in NEEF fertilizer loans have been disbursed to 1,300 people.

* 37,753 households have received food support worth MK4 billion; done social cash transfers to 11,814 households, but also reached another 20,041 beneficiaries through the climate smart cash, plus another 106,744 beneficiaries through the post Cyclone support initiative, and a final 9,960 supported through the El Niño lean season.

* We rehabilitated Lifidzi Irrigation Scheme; disbursed MK3.7 billion in NEEF loans to 5,529 beneficiaries, plus an additional 6,994 MSMEs with financing access for scaling up operations

* Under MAREP, we have connected 94 households to electricity; under the Malawi Electricity Access Project MEAP), 10,979 households were connected.

* We have acquired 52.7 hectares of land at Traditional Authority Maganga in Salima for the development of the Salima Integrated Holiday Resort and Public Beach; built 8 schools, added 56 new classrooms and recruited about 290 primary school teachers on permanent basis leading to additional 5,020 new enrolments.

* Through the Malawi Youth Games, a national program involving both primary and secondary schools was launched by the Ministry of Youth & Sports, through which 2,000 talented athletes were identifed out of 20,000 youths, and every Malawian should be proud that Salima Secondary School Football Team won gold in the African Schools Football Championship.

* We commenced the Salima-Lilongwe Water Supply Project, which will benefit over 1.5 million people in Salima, Dowa, Ntchisi, and Lilongwe; commenced construction of the 50MW Nanjoka Power Plant in Salima; and revamped the Salima Sugar Company Limited, which is currently producing 21,000MT of sugar and employs over 4,200 people.

* We are constructing the 60km Kaphatenga–Benga (M5) Road, having completed the Lifyozi Bridge; and also delivered free water connections to 504 households.

State of development in Nkhotakota

Similarly, Madam Speaker, the lakeshore district of Nkhota-kota must be jealously guarded and its people must be given the assurance that their Government puts the development of the district at the top of its priority list.

Represented by Honourables Chimunthu-Banda, Ibrahim, Kaise, Kondowe, and Mazizi, my office is supporting 19,822 food-insecure households with emergency food; providing AIP to 266,906 beneficiaries over the past four years.

* We are providing social cash transfers to 8,743 families and climate smart cash to another 15,736; disbursed MK1.7 billion to 1,282 farmers for agriculture input loans; and disbursed MK5 billion to 4,863 people to support their various economic enterprises.

* Through the Mega Farm initiative, we have given MAIIC loans to 15 mega farmers to cultivate 478 hectares of maize, tobacco and ginger; through AGCOM, we have supported cooperatives to build five warehouses and seven cold storage rooms, and acquire six tractors, five power tillers, five light trucks, and processing equipment.

* Through the World Bank-funded FInES project, we have assisted 907 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), primarily benefiting women and youth.

* We have constructed four health posts at Bamba, Natiyi, Nansongole and Sasani; recruited and deployed 216 health workers; provided loans to 756 University students from Nkhota-Kota; recruited and deployed 438 teachers in the district to enhance the education of the youth; and we are building three ICT laboratories at Mpondagaga, Benga, and Chipati.

* Under the BEFIT program, we have distributed 4,880 tablets across 27 schools; under the MERP initiative, we have completed 98 classroom blocks out of a planned total of 196 classrooms; and under the SEED program, we have established four Community Day Secondary Schools: Mtosa CDSS, Mpamantha CDSS, Chilimani CDSS, and Lupachi CDSS.

* Under the Equals initiative, we have expanded five Community Day Secondary Schools: Dwasulu CDSS, Chipati CDSS, Kasamba CDSS, Mkaika CDSS, and Benga CDSS; through CDF, the construction of two houses for Traditional Authorities Mwadzama and Malengachanzi, one market, 1 school administration block and 5 teacher houses have all been completed.

* We have started rehabilitating the M5 Lakeshore road after decades of neglect; we have built 30 bridges; connected 117 households to electricity under MAREP, another 9,449 under the solar installation programme, and another 2,352 under MEAP; and we have facilitated free water connection for 349 households.

State of development in Ntchisi

And Madam Speaker, just as I like to say that Malawi is not a landlocked country, but a land-linked country, so too some districts are important because they serve as links between different districts that surround them, and one such district is Ntchisi — being represented by Honourables Chilapondwa, Chimangeni, Chitekwe, and Kadzanja.

* We have supported 12,564 households with food assistance; provided AIP subsidies to 249 427 beneficiaries over the past four years; providing social cash transfers to 7,625 families, and climate smart cash to another 18,553.

* We have disbursed MK385 million in loans for farm inputs, which have benefitted 1,400 farmers; disbursed another MK3.3 billion NEEF business loans to support various economic enterprises; and supporting 44 Mega Farms throughMAIIC loans that will empower the farmers to cultivate 2119 hectares of maize, soya and ginger.

* We have assisted 908 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ntchisi, primarily benefiting women and youth, through access to financing for boost their businesses; constructed the Chafumbwa Health Centre, rehabilitated the Malomo Laboratory and constructed five houses.

* We have constructed 10 health posts to reduce distances to health care facility: Nthesa, Liwonde, Chinkhande, Sambakunsi, Chandawe, Malindi, Chakulanjala, Chazimbobo, Kalasankuwa, Chansolo health Posts.

* We have recruited and deployed 315 health workers; provided university student loans to 510 students from Ntchisi; recruited and deployed 278 teachers; constructed an ICT laboratory at Kayoyo

CDSS; constructed 43 classroom blocks; and under the SEED project, we have built four Community Day Secondary Schools: Masokole, Mpheza, Kaulatsitsi, and Chibweya CDSS.

* Under the Equals Project, we have built three Community Day Secondary Schools: Mpherere CDSS, Madanjala CDSS, and Malomo CDSS; and through the funds we have allocated for the Constituency Development Fund, we have constructed 2 school administration blocks, 26 teacher houses, and maintained 119 km of local roads, and completed the construction of 72 bridges across Ntchisi.

* We have constructed the Ntchisi-Malomo road; connected electricity to 63 households under MAREP, 7,724 households under the solar installation initiative, and 1,134 households under MEAP.

* We have connected 177 households to piped water through the Free Water Connection initiative; and we look forward to completing the construction of the Malomo-Ntchisi road, as well as developing roads within Ntchisi Town Centre, which will be a beautiful sight.

State of development in Mchinji

Represented by Honourables Gumba, Kapalamula, Majaza, Mazobwe, Mwale, and Nkusa Nkhoma. Considering that Mchinji district is one of my home districts, having spent some of my childhood there and having memories of my parents living there, it has been a delight to pay tribute to this great district by giving the people of Mchinji the development they deserve.

* We have invested MK488 million in farming tools and equipment to help farmers modernize their farming methods; disbursed MK1.4 billion in NEEF farm input loans; and delivered AIP subsidies 445,406 farming households since 2020.

* We have disbursed NEEF cash loans amounting to MK1 billion for starting businesses; spent MK3.2 billion on relief maize; constructing 64 security houses that are progressing well; and completed work on 15 health posts, namely Mwase, Pitala, Chimwa, Kazira, Kavuta, Santhe, Waliranji, Gumulira, Kamera, Maliteni, Diti, Kamuwe, Kamchere, Mzama, and Mzenge.

* We have constructed six new secondary school classrooms and six new primary school classrooms; and recruited 309 new school teachers; completed and commissioned the Mchinji Teachers Training College; connected 7,508 houses to electricity; completed works on the Mkanda-Kapiri Road and Kawere-Mkanda Road; and connected 236 households to new free water connections.



State of development in Lilongwe

With that report, Madam Speaker, that leaves us with just two, namely Blantyre and Lilongwe, of which I would like to start with the latter, though it deserves to be mentioned last, being the nation’s capital, the seat of Government, and the place of my birth.

Lilongwe is a vast area with many diverse people and all the extremities of rural life, urban life, and peri-urban life all wrapped up in one. It is geographically, economically, and politically central to our nation’s development, and so it is quite sad, Madam Speaker, that at the time I took office in 2020, Lilongwe had been left in a state of disrepair by previous Presidents for reasons that mystify me.

And so, knowing the importance of a nation’s Capital to its sense of synergy and identity, I resolved to correct this anomaly by ensuring that I give Lilongwe the grooming commensurate with a Capital City.

Represented by Honourables Zulu, Tembo, Sendeza, Msungama, Mkaka, Lowe, Kutsaira, Kathumba, Kamsiyamoyo, Kajawa, Kaimapanjira, Jiya, Gwengwe, Dimba, Chipuwa, Ching’onga, Ching’oma, Chimdzeka, Chapota, Chang’anamuno, Boti-Phiri, and Belekanyama, all of whom represent a vast portion of the population for whom I have delivered the following developments in the past four years:

* Since 2020, under the AIP framework, we have distributed 159,529 metric tons of fertiliser to 1,595,287 households in Lilongwe. However, as the focus of the programme has undergone changes to make it more efficient, we have graduated some beneficiaries to other programmes that are more suitable.

* One such programme is the social cash transfer, through which we have provided incomes to 29,360 households, which another 29,243 households have benefited from climate smart cash, and still another 85,912 households have benefited from the Covid-19 urban cash intervention, and then finally we have given cash to another 38,667 households through the price shock urban emergency cash transfer intervention.

* The people of Lilongwe also benefited from NEEF’s farm input loans, a total of 48,269 bags to be precise, which cost MK5.2 billion and which benefited 6,121 farmers — who feed this city by growing maize, tobacco, Irish potatoes, tubers and other diversified crops.

* In addition, we also disbursed cash amounting to MK3.9 billion to 2,097 farmers to finance diversified agricultural activities on over 70,000 acres of land.

* All this notwithstanding, the responsibility of feeding a district as vast and populous as Lilongwe is enormous, so much so that we still have some families unable to grow enough food to eat.

* To address this in a year impacted by drought, my office has distributed two 50kg bags of maize to 103,869 families, which cost no less that MK11 billion; also distributed the same amount of relief food to urban families with a food shortage, which amounted to 53,321 households at a budget of MK5.6 billion.

Lilongwe economic development: * We have disbursed MK43.3 billion in lons to 43,451 people to start their own business. One example of the impact of these loans is Dr. Martin Mwayiponya, a medical doctor who runs a medical clinic in Area 25 stands out as an archetype of how NEEF loans are enabling professionals to realise their innovative ideas and make meaningful changes to their communities.

He borrowed MK24 million to acquire 10 hectares of land in T/A Kabudula in Lilongwe district. He also used part of the loan to finance operations. He grows garlic, ginger, turmeric and bananas, all of which have therapeutic properties and which he gives to his patients to enhance recovery and boost immunity, which has become a game-changer for him.

* On top of the NEEF programme, we have helped 6,021 SMEs access credit facilities to enhance their liquidity, scale up their businesses and build firm capabilities; through the AgCom Project, we are financing 225 cooperatives to the tune of MK5.8 billion.

Human capital development: A total of 1,113 teachers were recruited to improve the quality of learning in Lilongwe’s schools, for the future of this district is its youth, and it is clear the need is great, because enrolment in these schools has increased by 17,300 learners as a direct result of the new classroom space we have created.





Infrastructure development: Under MAREP 9, a total of 305 households have been connected to the national grid in Lilongwe while under the under the Malawi Electricity Access Project, while 18,219 solar home systems (SHS) have been installed to-date to benefit off-grid rural households.

* The total number of beneficiaries from the above connections is 81,505. With respect to education infrastructure, we have built 17 new secondary schools, 144 secondary school classrooms, and 74 primary school classrooms have been constructed, thus creating room for intake of more students.

* We have also built nine health posts, five of which are completed and in use already, and the construction of the remaining four is still in progress; two of those completed were funded by Members of Parliament using CDF while the others were funded jointly by partners and the GoM.

* The Global Fund stands out as a major funding partner in this case — government is constructing 645 housing units for personnel in security institutions in Lilongwe with a view to providing safe and modern housing for them.

* Out of these, 240 units are for the Malawi Police Service, 254 units are for the Malawi Defence Force, 126 units are for Immigration and Citizenship Services, and 25 units are for the Malawi Prison Service — all of them are still under construction and expected to be completed within the year.

* Besides security institutions houses, government is also constructing 11 housing units for people with albinism to ensure their safety and comfort — these are due for completion within the year too.

* And with respect to water infrastructure, a total of 23,248 residents of the city and 103 residents in the rural areas were connected to Lilongwe Water Board and Central Region Water Board water networks free of charge.

* But I am sure that the greatest joys in infrastructure are being felt on the new roads in the city, and so there is nothing for me to say about those other than to encourage us all to use the roads wisely and responsibly.

* And the same applies to the National Aquatic Complex and the Griffin Saenda Indoor Sports Complex that are at 63% and 80% completion respectively, although they hosted the African Union Region 5 Youth Games in December 2022.

Going forward, projects are in the offing are: The Twin Towers due to be constructed at Capital Hill in Lilongwe whose designs are ready for implementation; procurement for the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) Compact funded 53km Chileka-Malingunde-Likuni Road is in progress;

* Works are in progress on the 11.4km Kaunda Road and the 4.7km Chendawaka Road; government intends to construct a new international airport in Lilongwe featuring multiple 3 kilometres runways to accommodate large cargo and passenger aircraft;

* Government signed exchange notes with the Peoples Republic of China for the Judicial Complex Project, designs of which are completed and construction of whose perimeter fence started in June 2024 an is at 33% completion.

Madam Speaker, as you can see, the best days for Lilongwe are yet to come.

State of development in Blantyre

Represented by Honourables Bande, Chisesele, Kachingwe, Kaneka, Lipipa, Mikaya, Mkumba, Mpinganjira, Nankhumwa, Ndalama, Phisso, Shaba, and Songwe.

* 1,037 beneficiaries have redeemed their AIP subsidies; MK402.022 million has been disbursed as NEEF fertilizer loans to 1,018 beneficiaries covering 412 hectares

* 95,491 households have received food support worth MK7.5 billion (MK7.550,956,500 through DODMA; social cash transfers supported 11,909 households; and climate smart enhanced public works supported 16,946 beneficiaries.

* COVID-19 urban cash transfers supported 71,517 households; price shocks urban interventions supported 48,444 households; a 200Ha Nkawinda Irrigation scheme has been developed in Blantyre.

* MK10.9 billion (MK10,964,556,420) has been disbursed to 12,319 beneficiaries as NEEF cash loans; under the Malawi Rural Electrification Project-9 (MAREP-9), 145 households have been connected to electricity; and under the MEAP), 17,059 households have connected.

* Construction of the Commercial Court in Blantyre is near completion, with works at 98% progress, with completion set April this year. This development will strengthen the handling of commercial disputes, boosting investor confidence and promoting economic growth.

* 195 security staff houses have been completed in Blantyre District; 3 house for an individual with albinism have been constructed; and 6 schools have been built; added 71 new classrooms and recruited 859 primary school teachers on permanent basis leading to an additional 4,890 new enrolments; and carried out school feeding programs at 233 primary schools.

* To enhance fuel security, the Government is expanding fuel storage capacity from 60 million to 120 million litres, with feasibility studies and procurement processes for new reserves in Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu already underway.

* In terms of affordable housing units, Blantyre has seen the completion of two apartment blocks, each containing six flats, along with 90 additional flats and five bungalows, resulting in a total of 102 units.

* Government is advancing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to accelerate industrialisation and economic growth; Matindi Special Economic Zone will catalyse industrialisation, attract investment, create jobs and boost Malawi’s trade and economic competitiveness.

* The rehabilitation of the Chileka terminal building is at 95% completion. The international departures terminal has been completed and operational — to enhance service delivery by modernising facilities to meet increasing passenger demand

* And improving overall efficiency, and also improve security checkpoints within the terminal and accessibility for individuals with reduced mobility which collectively enhances passenger experience.

* My government has cleared the arrears that had accrued on the construction of the Soche stadium in Blantyre. This was done to facilitate the commencement of the facility’s completion process so that it provides a venue for teams to compete.

* The following roads have been upgraded in Blantyre: Newlands-Manje (2km), Lali Lubani Road (1.7km), Namiwawa-Sunnyside (2km), and Ndirande-Nkolokoti (5km); additionally, 57km of roads have been patched and 46km of ward roads maintained.

* The Malawi Water Supply and Sanitation Project, spanning 2022 to 2028, is transforming water access and sanitation services for over 330,000 people and improving solid waste management for 480,000 residents in Blantyre City and surrounding areas.

* Key interventions include the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Mudi Dam and Water Treatment Plant, the construction of six new water storage reservoirs, and the installation of 60 smart water kiosks in low-income areas and cholera hotspots.

* 332km of water transmission and distribution pipes are being replaced, upgraded, and extended to enhance reliability and efficiency; and free water connections have been delivered to 5,179 households.

Conclusion

“Madam Speaker, I have taken long deliberately because this is a House of records and I want it to be on record that this is what I have delivered for the Malawian people in the four years that I have been President.

“And I believe that I am at peace with God and I have enough trust in the Malawian people that they are fair-minded enough to judge my performance as President by what I have done, not by what other politicians say about me or by the disasters that have befallen us as a nation and subjected us to a season of pain that we must have the strength to endure and overcome, and I believe that overcome we will.”