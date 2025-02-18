President Chakwera’s assertion that he has delivered is “unacceptable”—Kabambe

* To the leadership, this is a crisis time to put a crisis team to resolve this matter. To the president, this requires your immediate direction



By Duncan Mlanjira

Presidential aspirant for the September 16 national elections, Dalitso Kabambe, in reacting to President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) he delivered in Parliament on Friday, just has a few words to it, telling Malawians that “this is unacceptable”.

Writing on his Facebook page, Kabambe implored on the country’s leadership that Malawi is going through an economic crisis period, which needs “a crisis team to resolve it”.

“To the President, this requires your immediate direction — you are condemning our people to suffering. The pain and suffering is real.

“In times like these leadership has to show up. The buck stops at the President, therefore we expect action on the ground to save Malawians from their suffering,” said the UTM Party President.

Kabambe’s declaration that the country is going through an economic crisis period, is also what Leader of Opposition George Chaponda of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) indicated in response to Chakwera’s SONA, which he ripped apart its theme of; ‘Taking Our Development Forward to Continue the Progress We Have Delivered’.

Chaponda quoted the definition of the term ‘development’ as based by the concept of the United Nations, which recognises it based on the work of Amartya Sen, who defined development in one word — ‘happiness’, adding that “people experience happiness when they enjoy freedoms”.

He asked the question: “Are Malawians happier under President Chakwera’s leadership than they were in 2020 when he took over from Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika?”

To answer this question, Chaponda went on to examine some key economic indicators (2020 versus 2025), which include inflation rate at 9% in 2020 while today, it is over 33%; that in 2020 interest rate was 12% but now it is 35%; while foreign exchange rate was MK750 against the US$ in 2020 and today it is about MK1,800 in banks with over MK5,000 in parallel markets.

The Leader of Opposition appraised the august House that fertilizer prices was at MK17,000 in 2020 but today it is at over MK130,000 and that price of a 50kg bag of maize was less than MK10,000 in 2020 while today it is over MK100,000 today.

He further indicated price increases in petrol and diesel; of sugar; bread; building materials such as cement; public transport costs — “the list could go on”.

He thus alluded that these economic trends should “determine whether Malawians are experiencing true development and progress,” adding: “Anyone claiming to be ‘taking development forward’ must be confident that these indicators reflect positively on their leadership”.

Meanwhile, Kabambe also shared his views on his Facebook page last week that ahead of the September 16, 2025 general elections, it is “time for a new revolution in Malawi”, which he described as the 3rd Revolution.

“Malawi stands at a crossroads, and the urgency of our situation cannot be overstated,” he wrote. “The economic landscape has long been deteriorating. We are witnessing a critical moment where action is not just encouraged — it is essential.”

Kabambe indicated that the SOSISA initiative — an acronym from the first two letters of the first names of Malawi’s ministers; of Trade, Sosten Gwengwe (SO), Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda (SI) and Agriculture, Samuel Kawale (SA) — “although well-intentioned, has not delivered the transformative change we so desperately need”.

“As Malawians, we must acknowledge this reality and rally together to initiate a true revolution — one that prioritises our economic needs and harnesses the collective power of our people,” said the former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor.

“This is not just about political rhetoric; it’s about real, tangible change that can elevate our nation. Every citizen must participate, contributing their voices, ideas, and efforts toward rebuilding our economy and society.

“It’s time to ignite a movement that transcends boundaries and unites us in purpose. We have the resilience and creativity within us to turn our challenges into opportunities.

“Let us rise and take control of our destiny. Together, we can build a new future for Malawi — one defined by collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth.

“The time for a revolution is now, and it starts with each and every one of us. Let’s stand up, speak out, and act decisively for the future we envision. Together, we can create a brighter tomorrow,” he said as the days tick towards September 16.

Earlier, Kabambe hinted that a change of government with UTM in charge having been given a vote of confidence by the people, “will cast aside the chains of corruption, tribalism, cronyism, and regionalism that have shackled our potential for far too long”.

“This is our call to action — let us embrace our collective strength and creativity, evolving from mere spectators to active architects of our destiny.

“Each one of us holds the power to reshape our nation, and together, we will cultivate an environment where innovation flourishes, businesses thrive, and every Malawian has a voice a new dawn, let us remember that true progress is built by the hands of its citizens.

“It is time to rise, to Malawi as a land of promise and prosperity. This revolution is not just about economic transformation; it is about fostering a culture of accountability and integrity, where the spirit of collaboration triumphs over division.

“Let this be the moment we sow the seeds of change, nurturing them with our dedication and resilience. We are the Masters of our own destiny, and together, we will turn this country around.

“The time is now — let us march forward hand in hand, igniting hope and leading Malawi into an era defined by unity, growth, and limitless possibilities.”