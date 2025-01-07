President Chakwera warns newly-appointed Cabinet Ministers to deliver or face dismissal

* As we straighten these bones that have been bent due to all the things that have deformed the country, I urge you to join me in informing Malawians on what government is doing to change the nation’s economy

By Donald Zimba, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has issued a stern warning to the newly-appointed Cabinet ministers, emphasising that their positions are not for leisure but for delivering tangible results.

The President made these remarks today during the swearing-in ceremony at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe this morning, highlighting that Malawi is undergoing a painful recovery process and urged the new ministers to work collaboratively with him in ensuring transparency and effective communication with the public.

“As we straighten these bones that have been bent due to all the things that have deformed the country, I urge you to join me in informing Malawians on what government is doing to change the nation’s economy,” he said.

Chakwera further reminded the Ministers that their appointments come with a responsibility to remain accountable to the people of Malawi and deliver meaningful results.

The President stated that he appointed the ministers and deputies to work diligently in their offices and deliver results and expressed gratitude to the Ministers for stepping up to serve the Malawian people.

He reminded the ministers that their appointments come with a responsibility to remain accountable to people of Malawi, adding that since assuming office on July 6, 2020, he has anticipated significant milestones in the restoration and recovery of the economy.

He said Malawi is currently facing great challenges due to the policies by the past administration, particularly in the economic sector, adding that his administration discovered that the previous government had mismanaged the agriculture sector, exploiting the Affordable Input Program for personal gain, among other dubious deals.

Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Collen Zamba, stated that Section 94(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi grants the President the authority to appoint ministers and deputy ministers.

Zamba highlighted that Section 95(2) of the Constitution also empowers the President to remove ministers and deputy ministers from their positions under the same constitutional authority.

Among those who took oath of office are Dr Owen Chomanika as Minister of Natural Resources; Ezekiel Ching’oma (Homeland Security); Jessie Kabwira (Higher Education); Joyce Chitsulo (Deputy-Local Government); Benedicto Kaluwa, Deputy-Unity & Culture); Adwell Chambo (Deputy-Agriculture); Peter Dimba (Deputy-Transport & Public Works); Patricia Nangozo Kainga (Deputy-Foreign Affairs); and Noah Chimpeni (Deputy-Health).