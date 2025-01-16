President Chakwera vouches for peaceful leadership

* As various political opposition leaders join him to commemorate Rev. John Chilembwe Day at PIM in Chiradzulu

By Blackson Mkupatira, MANA

In commemorating this year’s John Chilembwe Day yesterday at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu District, President Lazarus Chakwera said it was crucial for Malawians to reflect on the type of leadership which would bring peace as the country is going through hard times.

He said this in the presence of various political opposition leaders included leader of Opposition, Joseph Mwanamveka; PDP president, Kondwani Nankhumwa; UTM president, Dalitso Kabambe; Patricia Kaliati and several others.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera and other ruling political figures included Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda; Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara; Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba; as well as Chief Justice, Rizine Mzikamanda; Commander of the Malawi Defence Force,General Valentino Phiri, Inspector General of Police, Merlyne Nachulu Yolamu.

Also in attendance were traditional leaders; Inkosi Gomani Maseko; Inkosi Yamakosi Mbelwa V and Paramount Chiefs, Lundu; Kawinga and Chikulamayembe.

Held under the theme; ‘Come to me and I will give you rest’ — drawn from Matthew 11: 29-30 — Chakwera, in his speech during the service of worship said most of the problems the country is facing are similar and could be dealt with if the country considers a leader who can champion unity of purpose and promote peaceful co-existence.

Chakwera called on people in the country to progressively work towards developing the nation, noting that for the country to make meaningful progress there was need for collaborative efforts.

He added that he alone cannot address all the problems in the country: “By choosing the word Providence, Chilembwe wanted us to know that we are blessed as a country.

“If our vision is to bring nepotism or violence, then we are not towing Chilembwe’s line of thinking. Rev. Chilembwe also wanted us to know that we are blessed with natural resources and our rest will come from our responsible use of these resources.

The President observed that this is why three years ago he embarked on a project to build schools of excellence by looking at Chilembwe as a pioneer of excellence, considering that Chilembwe believed the country can only develop with quality education.

“By using [the word] ‘industrial’, Chilembwe wanted us to know that we can produce our own products which we can export to finance development projects in the country.”

He, therefore, encouraged Malawians to pull in one direction as Chilembwe envisioned and to embrace the spirit of hard work for the country to develop.

Minister Chimwendo Banda added credence to Chakwera’s sentiments, saying Rev. Chilembwe promoted the spirit of togetherness and education by constructing schools.

Chimwendo Banda commended the President for spearheading various developmental projects across the country, citing the construction of 11,000 school blocks, supporting at least 30,000 university students with educational loans, restoring the railway network and buying farm produce from farmers at a good price.

He also hailed President Chakwera for the introduction of Umodzi Day, which he said, was meant to promote peace and unity in the country, respecting and loving the elderly, protecting people living with albinism, establishment of a cancer centre, construction of 140 health centres out of the 900 planned.

“For a long time we have been depending on rain-fed agriculture which has not helped in our efforts to achieve food security due to effects of climate change but the President has brought the initiative of mega farms and irrigation farming to address issues of food insecurity,” said Chimwendo Banda.

President of PIM African Baptist Assembly, Rev. Wilson Mitambo thanked President Chakwera for his servant-leadership style and offering a helping hand to the church in times of need.

“These people fought and sacrified their lives for our freedom that is why it is important for us to be patriotic and hard working so that we can move forward together in developing this country,” he said.

This year’s event began with the president laying a wreath and was followed by intercessory prayers on good leadership, wisdom and guidance for better Malawi; economic prosperity and development; national peace, unity and reconciliation; good 2024/2025 agricultural season; free and fair 2025 general elections and the spirit of patriotism amongst Malawians.

Reverend John Chilembwe (1871-1915) was a Baptist pastor, educator and revolutionary who is remembered on January 15 annually for his role in leading the 1915 uprising against the British rule during the colonial era.

London-based Malawian artist, Samson Kambalu — whose artwork has been exhibited at international level — displayed Rev. John Chilembwe’s statue named the Antelope at The Fourth Plinth at Trafalgar Square in London.

The Fourth Plinth is one of the world’s most famous public art commissions on London’s Trafalgar Square — that plays an important role in bringing contemporary art and debate to millions as an established icon for London, which brings out the art critic in everyone.

The iconic statue was not only a tribute to Rev. Chilembwe’s bravery but also a celebration of Malawi’s rich history.—Edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express