President Chakwera urges newly-appointed Supreme Court of Appeal Judges to lead by example in the fight against corruption

By Lesnat Kenan, MANA

Three judges that were recently appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera to sit in the Supreme Court of Appeal, have been sworn in at a ceremony which took place at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe today — with a call from the President to lead by example in the fight against corruption.

The President appealed to the newly sworn-in Justices — Fiona Mwale, Rachel Sikwese and Texious Masoamphambe — to use the public service as stated in his Super HI-5 pillars of servant leadership.

He emphasised that leading by example is one way of ending corruption, uniting Malawians and prospering together, among others.

“I advise you to lead by example in using public service to uphold the law and advance the public good,” he said, while advising them to avoid making decisions driven by their emotions and ego, saying this will help them to avoid compromising the integrity of the case.

The President further encouraged the Justices to be courageous and do right by all persons, despite all the threats and dangers they face by doing the right thing in Malawi.

In July last year, President Chakwera also appointed four new High Court Judges and had them sworn in on August 26 at Kamuzu Palace — bringing in the total number of High Court judges to 45.

The new judges Justice Kondwani Banda (formerly the Registrar of the High Court & Supreme Court of Appeal); Justice Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza (Chief Resident Magistrate for Central Region); Justice Edna Bodole (deputy chairperson of Industrial Relations Court) and Justice Trouble Kalua (formerly Director of the Legal Aid Bureau).—Edited by Maravi Express