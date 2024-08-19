President Chakwera meets Pope Francis at Apostolic Palace in Vatican City

* I also positioned myself as a dedicated student and disciple eager to deepen my understanding of servant-leadership

* That I may continue prioritises the welfare of the populace—President Chakwera said

By Gift Chiponde, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has commended Pope Francis for his exemplary leadership in addressing global issues such as climate change and economic inequality, as well as advocating a robust partnership between their respective States.

During his official visit to Rome, President Chakwera had the privilege of meeting Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City and the discussions between the two leaders centered on the progress of bilateral relations between Malawi and the Holy See, drawing upon the historical connections between the two States and their shared distinction as the only Heads of State with formal training in theology and philosophy, transitioning from roles in the Church to positions of leadership in the State.

In his address to His Holiness, President Chakwera expressed his profound gratitude for the audience, emphasising his representation of the Malawian people, a significant portion of whom are Catholics.

“I also positioned myself as a dedicated student and disciple eager to deepen my understanding of servant-leadership that I may continue prioritises the welfare of the populace,” Chakwera said.

President Chakwera extended his condolences to Pope Francis regarding the recent tragic loss of former Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima, who had previously met the Pontiff in 2016.

Describing the late Chilima as a devout Catholic and a source of inspiration for millions of Malawians, President Chakwera paid tribute to the exceptional leadership and ministry of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi during the mourning period.

In response, Pope Francis expressed immense pleasure at the encounter with Chakwera, imparting his blessings upon both the President and the people of Malawi.

He pledged his unwavering support and solidarity towards Malawi’s pursuit of enhanced prosperity and peace.

Furthermore, the Pope arranged for a meeting between the President and the Vatican’s Secretary of State to advance the strengthening of relations between Malawi and the Vatican, ensuring a private tour of St. Peter’s Basilica for a moment of prayer dedicated to the flourishing of Malawi-Vatican relations.