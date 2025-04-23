President Chakwera marvels at progress of the magnificent 180-room Protea Hotel under construction at iconic Lilongwe Golf Club

* My government is committed to supporting such strategic investments, so we are going to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided for the betterment of our tourism sector

By Sheminah Nkhoma, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has described as elegant the 180-room Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls which is under construction on the grounds of the iconic Lilongwe Golf Club in the Capital City.

President toured the construction site today where he expressed satisfaction with the progress of construction, saying it will boost tourism once completed.

He said he was impressed that despite some challenges, the project, which started in 2022, is in its final stages of completion: “This is an elegant project as it will promote the tourism sector to go forward.

“With the completion of the hotel, many people will have access to jobs, and it will generate wealth for the nation,” said Chakwera, while pointing out that his administration will make sure that there is availability of forex so that the project is ready at the earliest possible time.

“My government is committed to supporting such strategic investments, so we are going to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided for the betterment of our tourism sector,” he said.

Chairperson of Blantyre Hotels Plc, Vizenge Kumwenda appreciated government for allowing local Malawians to be part and parcel of boosting the tourism industry, adding that the hotel will not only attract foreign tourists but also create employment opportunities and provide markets for small and medium enterprises in the country.

Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, is being built at a cost of US$56 million and and construction process has so far created over 2,500 jobs for local Malawians in various roles.

Maravi Express published a feature by Malawi News Agency (MANA) in April last year that the new hotel is being developed to 4-star grade to boast of 180 rooms and conferencing facilities with a capacity to hold up to 350 participants as well as a health & fitness complex that will incorporate a spa and gym facilities

At that time it was reported to be majestically taking shape on the 3.271 hectares of land on the courtyards of the historical Lilongwe Golf Club, promising the elegance that many a guest, world over, would be contented with.

To seal the mark of excellency, when completed, a globally known luxury hotel management company, Marriott International, will be operating the hotel under the banner, Protea Hotel by Marriott, according to BHL General Manager, Farrukh Maqbool.

He was quoted as saying: “Marriott International is a globally recognised hotel brand known for its high standards of service and quality. Operating under the Protea Hotel by Marriott brand, it will help the new hotel establish credibility and attract guests who are familiar with, and trust, the Marriott name.”

He described Protea Hotel by Marriott as one of the 31 brands offered by Marriott International, adding that the Marriott Loyalty programme, BONVOY, which has recently hit a membership of over 200 million globally, is an award winning loyalty programme where members enjoy exclusive rates, and unlimited travel possibilities.

He also believed that, as part of the Marriott International network, the hotel will benefit from a global distribution system, making it easier to reach potential guests around the world, and drive bookings.

“Overall, operating under the Protea Hotel by Marriott brand is likely to bring significant value to the new hotel, helping it establish a strong presence in Lilongwe’s hospitality market and attract a loyal customer base,” Maqbool said.

The expansion to Lilongwe was influenced by market demand for a high-end international hotel in the city; the desire to fulfill the company’s strategic expansion plan to increase its footprint in key markets; and the urge to contribute to the economic growth and development of the city, among other factors.

BHL’s investors include ICON Properties plc (a subsidiary of NICO Holdings plc), Public Service Pension Trust Fund, SUCOMA Group Pension Scheme, Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited Pension Fund, and Associated Pension Trust Limited — developing the hotel construction through the project company, Oasis Hospitality Limited.

As a shareholding entity in the project, Blantyre Hotels Board chairperson Vizenge Kumwenda marveled at the so many opportunities that the Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls avails both at development and operation stages.

“On average, the project has this far maintained an employment number of 350 people for the past 14 months in the first phase, and this number is expected to double in the second phase,” he told MANA.

“Beyond the construction workers, the project is also providing employment to local contractors, landscapers, foremen, electricians, plumbers, masons, welders, architects, interior designers, attorneys, engineers, suppliers, hardware store workers, etc.”

Kumwenda further observes that the project has provided artisans an opportunity to practice skills acquired at technical and vocational schools on a professionally managed site.

At operational stage, the CEO also observes that the hotel will provide permanent employment to both skilled and nonskilled labour, thus contributing to job creation in the country where unemployment is high.

The Lilongwe Golf Club site is another factor that makes the Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls a giant to reckon with in the tourism industry and Kumwenda — himself a golfer — said: “The site has a strong golfing legacy. The Lilongwe Golf Club is the only 18-hole PGA rated golf course in the country, with well-kept fairways and greens framed by century old trees.

“The hotel will transform the landscape of the city. The concept pulls the landscape into the building to connect the interior to the natural surroundings. The facilities of the hotel are centred around landscaped courtyards and create a peaceful environment for relaxation and leisure activities.”

Lilongwe City Council publicist, Tamara Chafunya was quoted as saying Council finds pride in the hotel project as “it will raise the bar” as it adds the golf course as its the theme facility to offer befitting accommodation and leisure for golfers in international tournaments that it normally hosts.

“Competition is good as it breeds improvement in not only quality of infrastructure, but also the services that are offered within the city,” she said. “Such high quality infrastructure has a potential to stimulate urban renewal process in the area and the city as a whole, as those with old, dilapidated or compromised infrastructure may feel left out in attracting patronage of similar standards that would prefer high quality infrastructure, coupled with good service, which we believe Marriott will bring — given their international track record.”

National Planning Commission (NPC) described the emerging infrastructure as a development in line with the MW2063 national vision under Pillar III, which is Urbanization, with tourism as a key focus area, according to NPC’s spokesperson, Thom Khanje.

“It also supports the realisation of the MW2063 Enabler 3 on Private Sector Dynamism since the project has been championed by the private sector, which is expected to lead the wealth creation agenda of the MW2063.”

Khanje further noted that the project will enhance the functionality of the Lilongwe Golf Club as one stop leisure resort within the city of Lilongwe, encompassing golf, food and beverages services, as well as lodging.—Additional content in April 2024 feature by Kondwani Magombo, MANA; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express