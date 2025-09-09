President Chakwera joins other presidential candidates in signing peace declaration

* The peace declaration is a goodwill document that forms the basis for entering into mediation dialogue case of political or electoral disputes

By Sellah Singini, MANA

Presidential candidate for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera, joined other contenders in attending National Prayers for the Signing of Peace Declaration for the September 16 elections.

The prayers that took place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, were organised by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) under the theme; ‘In choosing a path of dialogue and meditation, violence is not an option’.

PAC chairperson, Monsignor Patrick Thawale said the prayers were being held to pray for Malawi to hold peaceful elections and also to secure a commitment from all the presidential candidates to peace settlement of disputes through signing of the declaration.

“Therefore, the peace declaration is a goodwill document that forms the basis for entering into mediation dialogue case of political or electoral disputes,” he said, while advising the presidential candidates to be open to other opportunities for reaching out to potential voters like presidential debates and not solely rely on conducting political parties.

He said presidential debates were very important as they accorded the candidates an opportunity market themselves to the people who are physically at the venue as well as those watching at home using various media platforms.

“Elections are very delicate, the number of people attending rallies are not actually the voters,” Thawale said. “There are times, the impossible becomes possible, even the 50-1% is a possibility for all of you.

“When you enter in a competition, you expect anything. It is my prayer that all of you, in case you lose, you will be a good loser and in case you win, you will be a good winner and also respect and accommodate the losers.”

Thawale, therefore, requested the Malawi Police Service to provide maximum security and allow all presidential candidates to travel to various places and campaign freely without hindrances and condemned any form of violence perpetrated by a ruling party or opposition parties.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Annabel Mtalimanja described the Peace Declaration as a moral covenant before God and the Malawian people and she pledged that MEC will contribute to the peace and stability of the nation by discharging their mandate without fear or favour.

“We remain determined to deliver elections that are free, fair, transparent and credible. We will do this in collaboration with all institutions, vigilance of the civil society and indeed the spiritual guidance of faith communities,” Mtalimanja said.

She added that leadership gained through violence or intimidation cannot stand as she reaffirmed the MEC’s commitment to conducting transparent and accountable elections.

At a press briefing on Sunday at BICC, Mtalimanja provided an update on the receipt of ballot papers while emphasising that strict security measures have been put in place to safeguard the ballot papers, with both police and soldiers deployed to oversee and transport them to polling stations.

“The ballot papers are secure and we have put in place adequate measures to ensure their safety,” she stressed as she also appealed to citizens and political parties to promote peace and uphold democratic values.

“Let us respect the democratic process and allow the will of the people to be expressed through their votes,” she said as she also warned against the circulation of false information, saying it has the potential to disrupt peace and cause unnecessary confusion.

“Let’s rely on credible sources of information and avoid spreading rumours that could incite violence or instability,” she said.—Additional reporting by Patience Longwe, MANA; editing by Maravi Express