President Chakwera joins Muluzi and JB in send-off ceremony of former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri for burial tomorrow

President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera joined former Presidents Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda (JB) at Sunset Funeral Service private mortuary in Lilongwe to preside over the send-off ceremony of former First Lady, late Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri.

Former wife to Muluzi, Shanil — late Vice-President’s confidante — will be laid to rest tomorrow at Senzani in Balaka with full military honour.

Other dignitaries at the send-off were JB’s husband, former First Gentleman, Chief Justice Richard Banda, SC (retired); Minister of Information & Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu; Minister of Unity & Local Government Richard Chimwendo, Cabinet Ministers, among other notable senior government officials, representatives from various political parties and religious leaders.

Prayers were conducted at Sunset Funeral Service at Kanengo to honour the lives lost in the recent tragic plane crash that took the lives of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and the eight others.

While St. Patrick’s Parish of the Catholic Church organised a memorial service at the residence of the late Chilima in Area 12.

Among the attendees were Michael Usi, the Minister of Natural Resources & Climate Change along with family members, friends and dignitaries.

The service was a beautiful tribute where heartfelt prayers and reflections highlighted the deep impact of the late Vice-President’s contributions to the nation honouring his legacy as a dedicated public servant.

Also to be accorded military honours are the four three crew members of the Malawi Defence plane that crashed, Colonel Owen Sambalopa; Major Flora Selemani and Major Wales Aidin who have also been sent off to their respective homes for burial.

Chilima’s aide-de-camp (ADC), Malawi Police Service Inspector, Chisomo Chimaneni and guard commander, Assistant Commissioner, Lucas Kapheni will also be accorded military honours.

Meanwhile, the body of late Daniel Kanyemba, who until his death was the official medical doctor for the late Chilima is to be laid to rest today at his home village Chiwala in the area of Traditional Authority Chitseka in Lilongwe.

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo, Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule and Deputy Minister of Water & Sanitation Liana Kakhobwe are in attendance.

