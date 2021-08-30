President Chakwera calls on the nation to unite in fighting corruption

Chakwera speaking at the decommissioning ceremony of Reverend Winston Kawale

* Says he is committed in ending the malpractice and that he will not leave any stone unturned

* Corruption deep rooted and has left many Malawians suffering — Rev Kawale

By Chimwemwe Njoloma, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera has called upon Malawians to join hands in fighting corruption if the country is to progress and register meaningful development.

Chakwera made the remarks at Kang’oma Church in Lilongwe when he attended the decommissioning ceremony of Reverend Winston Kawale, who has served the body of Christ for 40 years and requested the CCAP Nkhoma Synod to allow him retire from the service.

Chakwera was responding to Reverend Kawale’s call in his preaching that the country is deep rooted in corruption — a development that has left many Malawians suffering.

The President said it is true that corruption had taken its course in the country for the past years but said he is committed in ending the malpractice and that he will not leave any stone unturned.

“My government will not spare anyone involved in corrupt practices,” he said. “No position will save anyone. If we do that, the country will not progress.”

He added that the sentiments are true that everyone needs to join hands but also punish those that are squandering public resources in the name of position and connections.

He then commended the Rev. Kawale for his humble service in serving the nation despite everything that he has acquired in life.

“You chose to serve God diligently — putting the needs of the nation first. Surely that is a no mean achievement and may God continue blessing you,” he said.

Chakwera also thanked Kang’oma Church for their unwavering support towards Rev. Kawale, saying “the power of synergy contributes a lot in the development of the nation”.

“You made sure the church is operating despite it having no modern structures required at any church.”

On his part, Senior Chief Tsabango thanked the President for his presence, saying that meant a lot to the people of his area.

Tsabango said Kang’oma Church, which is under CCAP Nkhoma Synod, was commissioned by Reverend Kawale and during his tenure helped in developing the church as well as its sorrounding communities.

He also told the President that the community around the church is just behind the State House but lags behind in development.

“We ask you to consider renovating the Kang’oma Health Centre but also provide girls hostels at Kang’oma community,” the Chief said.

CCAP Nkhoma Synod Moderator, Reverend Bizwick Nkhoma said Rev. Kawale has been a true servant of the church and lived for the people whose he cared for their wellbeing.

Rev. Kawale made sure he served the people with all his heart knowing he was doing as commanded by God.

“He has shown us true servantship and we are proud of him. He has been a great asset in the synod and now that he has retired, we wish him well and we promise to support him in the projects he will be undertaking,” Nkhoma said.

Rev. Kawale served as general secretary in the CCAP Nkhoma Synod and also served in three churches — Mtunthama, Mlanda and Kang’oma CCAP.

Currently, Reverend Kawale has been tasked to write the history of the CCAP Nkhoma Synod since its inception.