President Chakwera assures CCAP Clergy of commitment to foster unity, peace and tolerance ahead of September General Elections

By Sheminah Nkhoma, MANA

During an interface meeting with the General Assembly of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) on issues of national importance, President Lazarus Chakwera is concerned with the political violence which has been happening in the country and aims to foster unity, peace and tolerance ahead of this year’s General Elections.

Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Rev. Brian Kamwendo said the meeting yesterday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, was convened to discuss ways to deal with climate change and political violence in the country.

“The General Assembly encouraged and also appreciated His Excellency for condemning political violence without looking at which party is responsible for it — as he is a leader who believes in peace,” Rev. Kamwendo said.

On the agriculture agenda, Rev. Kamwendo said “it is the wish of the President that people should invest much in agro-economics as the climate is changing”.

“Climate change was one of the elements in the meeting because the CCP General Assembly demonstrated their concern basing on issues to do with climate change, which are also part and parcel of His Excellency’s agenda.”

On his part, the CCAP General Assembly Moderator, Biswick Nkhoma said President Chakwera urged the religious leaders to be preaching about peace and unity ahead of the General Elections.

“The meeting was successful as the President has also encouraged us and the followers to embrace in irrigation farming as the climate is changing and we cannot depend on rainfall only,” said Nkhoma.

He expressed his appreciation on the support the President rendered during the celebrations of 100 years of the church last year.

The General Assembly consists of Nkhoma, Livingstonia and Blantyre Synods as well as countries like Zambia and Zimbabwe.—Edited by Maravi Express