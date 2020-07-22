President Chakwera appoints boards of directors for Reserve Bank, MRA

Maravi Express

President Lazarus Chakwera has approved the appointment of Board Members for the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) and Malawi Revenue Authority.

RBM Governor himself, Dr. Wilson Banda is the chairperson of the executive committee together with deputy governors and Secretary to the Treasury while non executive members are Randson Phillimon Mwadiwa, Justice Elton Mawina Singini, Nikita Kambili Mzembe, Miriam Wemba, Dr. Maxwell Mkwezalamba.

MRA Board has NICO Holdings Managing Director, Vizenge Kumwenda as chairperson whose members are Lincoln Bailey, Dharles Thokozani Kuyokwa, Henry Harris Chiwaya, Secretary to the Treasury, Secretary for Trade, Secretary for Industry and RBM Governor.

Meanwhile, State Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is also Minister for Economic Planning & Development and Public Sector Reforms, has called for disciplinary action on parastatal organisations that failed to submit on time Reforms Status Reports requested on 7th July, 2020.

A press release for the office of the Vice-President said during interface meetings with chief executive officers (CEOs) and directors of finance for parastatal organisations based in the Central Region on the said July 7 in Lilongwe and those based in the Southern Region on July 9 in Blantyre, the Vice-President requested that the reports be submitted by July 17, 2020.

“Sixty-six institutions were expected to submit the reports out of which 56 delivered on time with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development (SMEDI) being the first to submit on 14th July, 2020,” said the statement.

“Nine parastatals missed the deadline with some of them submitting as late as yesterday (Monday 20th July, 2020)

“At the time of issuing this statement, the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) had not yet submitted.”

The statement further says “to this effect the Vice-President has expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of those that missed the deadline [and] he has since the Controller of Statutory Corporations to take disciplinary action on the CEOs of these 10 parastatals specifically MIM which is yet to submit.