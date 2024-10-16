President Chakwera applauds NGOs, all stakeholders who continue to support Malawi’s vision for a better country

* Your dedication to service and partnership is invaluable to the achievement of the MW2063 national development agenda

By Duncan Mlanjira

At the commemoration of the non-governmental organisation day (NGO) Day at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Wednesday, President Lazarus Chakwera applauded the NGOs and all other development stakeholders who continue to support a vision for a better Malawi.

Celebrated under the theme; ‘Strengthening Partnerships and Capacity in the NGO Sector: Panacea for Achieving MW2063 Agenda’, the President said the NGOs’ “dedication to service and partnership is invaluable to the achievement of the MW2063 national development agenda”.

“Together, we will build a stronger, more prosperous Malawi, leaving no one behind,” he said. “Without partnerships and enhanced capacity among all actors including NGOs, progress shall be slow against our wishes.

“We must be deliberate in fostering effective collaborations and double our efforts towards capacity building for the NGOs and the beneficiary communities.”

The commemoration of the day preceded three sectoral workshops which NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) hosted from Wednesday last week to Friday held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, organised in collaboration with Council of NGOs in Malawi (CONGOMA) and the Ministry of Gender & Social Welfare.

The workshops were in three parts, focusing on NGOs that deal in education on the first day, October 9; health on October 10 and agriculture on October 11.

And they followed last year’s event in Lilongwe where a 2023 NGO Sector Report was also launched, which highlighted some serious challenges the sector was experiencing, which prompted President Chakwera to direct the Ministry of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare and NGORA to work out how the sector could be capacitated.

In recognising the important role that NGOs play, the government factored the NGO Fund in its 2024/25 National Budget, which Parliament passed pegged at K1 billion.

Following several strides the sector has made in the past year, Chakwera said he was “pleased to note the remarkable progress that has indeed been made to date, particularly in the area of NGO compliance and accountability”.

“Statistics in line with this speak for themselves,” he said. “In 2023, we had 77 NGOs registered under the NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA). I am proud to report that, this year (2024), this number has more than doubled to 148.

“This demonstrates the growing formalisation and accountability which has been put in place within the NGO sector. Further, I am delighted to hear that the number of NGOs submitting their annual reports has also increased from 432 in 2023 to 498 this year (2024), and that those renewing their annual licenses, the number has grown from 481 to 604.

“These statistics show that the NGO sector is not only growing in size but also in its commitment to transparency and responsible governance.

“I, therefore, commend all NGOs for their efforts in this regard and I wish to encourage them to continue collaborating with NGORA to ensure that the collective impact is felt even more strongly across the country.”

Chakwera thus reiterated his administration’s “unwavering commitment to the localisation agenda” saying “sustainable development must be driven by local actors who understand the unique challenges and opportunities of their communities”.

“By building local capacity, we empower Malawians to take charge of their own development, fostering resilience and long-term success. The localisation agenda is not just a policy directive — it is a national imperative.

“The goal of the national development agenda, the MW2063 cannot be achieved without strong local organisations that are capable of delivering services, advocating for communities, and leading innovative initiatives.

“This is why we are prioritising efforts to support local NGOs and create an enabling environment for them to thrive.”

He took cognizance that the commemoration of the NGO Day began last year where he launched the 2023 NGO Sector Annual Report where he issued a number of directives to the Minister of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare and NGORA to work on several issues which were reported in the 2023 NGO Sector Annual Report.

He reported of some progress that has been made by the Ministry and NGORA — in line with his directives which I made — which include:

* Development and review of relevant NGO regulations: currently being vetted by Ministry of Justice, which will guide NGOs in the implementation of their interventions — and he urged the Minister of Justice to expedite the vetting of the regulations;

* NGO sector capacity building program: through the Ministry of Finance & Economic Affairs funding NGORA with K1 billion for the operationalisation of the NGO Fund in the 2024/2025 Financial Year, which was launched by the Minister of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare on August 5 in Blantyre — specifically aims at building the capacity of NGOs in the country.

The President announced that the call for proposals was done advertised in July and that currently, applications are under review, whose financing of successful applicants will start in November, 2024.

“I, therefore, call upon all local NGOs to make full use of this opportunity and participate in this initiative that will further enhance their capacity to deliver impactful programmes across the country.

“Together, we will build a stronger, more resilient NGO sector that can meet the ever-evolving needs of the people of Malawi.”

On the part of assessment on NGO forex management, the President said the Ministry of Gender, Community Development &Social Welfare and NGORA, in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), are assessing forex management within the NGO sector.

“As part of the assessment, NGOs are being engaged to provide more information on how they utilise the forex that they receive from their financiers.

“I, therefore, look forward to a report on the findings of the assessment in due course. The findings from this assessment will guide in the development of forex regulations.

“While we celebrate these achievements, we must also recognise the challenges that lie ahead of us. The journey towards the MW2063 requires continued collaboration among the various players and stakeholders and this includes our development partners, especially in key areas such as food security, health, and education.

“Malawi’s future depends on a well-nourished population, healthy citizens, and an educated workforce. To this end, I call upon our development partners to continue supporting us as we work towards strengthening these critical sectors.

“My government remains committed to creating a conducive environment for development cooperation, and as a country, we value the enduring partnerships we have had and continue to have with the international community.

“Let us continue to work hand in hand to secure a brighter future for every Malawian. As the Minister of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare has indicated in her remarks, her Ministry has ensured that the NGO sector operates in line with the key legislation — the NGO Act, as it serves as the cornerstone of NGO regulation in the country.

“In addition, I am glad that the Ministry of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare is reviewing the NGO Policy of 2019.

“The review will ensure that all emerging issues, and the various reforms which have surfaced over the years are taken on board in the successor NGO Policy thereby creating a more supportive environment for NGOs in the country.

“As we reflect on the work that has been done and look toward the future, it is my pleasure to officially launch the 2024 NGO Sector Report [which] highlights the sector progress made over the past year and provides a roadmap for future collaboration and growth.

“This report is a testament to the resilience, dedication, and commitment of NGOs working in Malawi, and it offers insights into how we can further strengthen our partnerships and capacity to achieve our collective goals.

“I, therefore, urge you all to go through this report, draw lessons from it, and use it as a tool for reflection and planning as we move forward together.”

Later in the evening, Chakwera hoste the Presidential NGO Gala Dinner at Sanjika Palace that brought together key stakeholders in the NGO sector to celebrate their collaborative efforts in driving sustainable development through strong partnerships and capacity building.

The President Chakwera presented awards to NGOs that have made outstanding contributions in 2024, recognising their exceptional work in improving the lives of Malawians.