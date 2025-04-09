President Chakwera applauds Malawi tobacco farmers for forex contribution

Chakwera being briefed of quality of the tobacco.—Pictures by Roy Nkosi, MANA

* As he opens the 2025 Tobacco Marketing Season at Lilongwe Auction Floors with a call that tobacco farmers vital in driving economic development

* All farmers should feel appreciated as your tobacco has eased this country’s suffering by bringing forex which helps us in the exchange of different commodities

By Austin Kananji & Prisca Promise Mashushu, MANA

During the official opening of the 2025 Tobacco Marketing Season at Lilongwe Tobacco Auction Floors today, President Lazarus Chakwera commended tobacco farmers for their significant contribution to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

The 2025 Tobacco Marketing Season has seen a remarkable increase in production, with 170 million kilograms expected to be sold, surpassing last year’s 133 million kilograms.

Highest price for barley tobacco sold at the start of the Auction was US$3.20 while the lowest got US$1.20 per kilogram.

The President applauded the farmer’s efforts by bringing forex which is helping the country in different sectors, saying: “All farmers should feel appreciated as your tobacco has eased this country’s suffering by bringing forex which helps us in the exchange of different commodities.”

He further said agriculture is important for the country’s economy as it brings forex from different countries and that currently t is only tobacco farmers that can help to stabilise the Kwacha.

“Tobacco farmers play a very prominent role in the economy of the country, hence there is a need to support them by providing resources and loans to be used for agricultural purposes.

“If it was not for the tobacco farmers, Malawi would have experienced more challenges due to shortage of forex — hence they should not be neglected when it comes to development of the country.”

Chakwera further encouraged people to be on the forefront when it comes to supporting farmers by providing the necessary resources in order to boost their farming activities.

Minister of Agriculture, Samuel Kawale said tobacco farmers will be rewarded with good prices for their hard work, saying there is future in agriculture due to efforts and interest shown by the President to support tobacco farmers sell their produce at a higher price in the country.

He said the rise in prices of tobacco at the auction floors is a testament that the President is determined to help farmers when it comes to agricultural activities

“As a Ministry, we are working hand in hand with the Tobacco Commission and the Auction Holdings Limited to ensure that tobacco is bought at the right price while benefiting both farmers and the country at large,” Kawale said.

He also applauding National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) for playing a great role in the farmer’s success for boosting their financial muscle enabling them to buy inputs and all materials needed in farming.

Next auction floors to be opened are of Chinkhoma on April 11, Limbe on April 14 and Mzuzu Auction Floors on April 28 — with chairperson for Tobacco Commission, Dr. Godfrey Chapola expressing enthusiasm over the opening of the tobacco market that will help farmers to make more profit as it has started with higher prices.

He encouraged farmers to grow more tobacco since it is one way of attracting forex in the country due to the projected increase in sales to 170 million kilogrammes this year, compared to 130 million kilograms of tobacco sold last year.

“I would like to urge farmers to produce more and quality tobacco by making sure that it is graded thoroughly and packed carefully as this helps the tobacco to be bought at a higher price at the auction floor.

“I would like to further commend the tobacco buyers in all the past years since they are bringing forex in the country and they should promote transparency and accountability when buying the tobacco.”

However, Chapola warned farmers to avoid contaminating the tobacco bales such as eggs and stones as it reduces the quality and prices of the goods during the auction floor sales.—Editing by Maravi Express