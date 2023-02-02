Precious Medical International reaches out to over 1,000 households with chlorine by engaging primary school pupils in Ndirande

* Inculcates on the young minds the culture of keeping hygienic all the time to avoid contracting cholera and other waterborne diseases

* And to be the beacon of raising positive awareness on preventive measures within their families to combat the cholera outbreak

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its response to the national call for the concerted efforts to fight against continuous spread of cholera outbreak, Precious Medical International has donated 1,075 bottles of chlorine to pupils at Chitsime Primary School in Ndirande, Blantyre.

The decision by the medical insurance institution to engage the pupils was thought of as an effective means of reaching to as many people as possible through just an hour of the donation of the much-sought ‘liquid gold’ in the fight against the rising cases of cholera.

The young minds of Standard 6-8, were also engaged on how the chlorine is used to treat water and to positively pass on the usage process to their parents and guardians.

Precious Medical partnered with stakeholders such as the Blantyre Health Office (DHO), whose representative, Nelson Kumwenda — a water, sanitation and health (WASH) coordinator — inculcated the culture of keeping hygienic all the time to avoid contracting cholera and other waterborne diseases.

The proper chlorine usage was done by managing director of Chemical Enterprise Limited, Dumisani Chisala — manufacturers of the water sanitization solution named CLO-SAN.

CLO-SAN has a great value of 250ml treating up to 500ml with directions for use both in English and Chichewa. The learners were also provided with a graphic user manual leaflet.

In January, the Presidential Taskforce on CoVID-19 & Cholera called on the private sector, organisations and other public stakeholders for support in the fight against nationwide cholera outbreak — to cover various gaps currently being experienced in the prevention, control and management of the cases.

They include medical supplies, buckets with taps, soap, oral rehydration salts (ORS) and chlorine to support to schools to improve water and sanitation facilities — thus prompting Precious Medical International to respond with the donation of the disinfectant product to help families support their pupils access clean and safe water.

Chitsime Primary School was selected in liaison with District Education Office and the DHO following recently reported cases and prevalence in the area.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gertrude Mateyo said Precious Medical International “is a responsible and a good corporate citizen, saying: “while we provide healthcare solutions through our robust medical insurance schemes, we found it most ideal to be among thought leaders in setting the tone to push for best proactive practice that will help curb the spread”.



“We should not wait until people are infected to assist. Instead, let us work together to ensure there is access to clean and safe water and water guard helps with this. As pupils access clean water, we believe the spread will mitigate and overcome.

“As it stands, through the school leadership, sensitization began prior to this event alerting pupils about clean and safe water. We hope that with efficient distribution, over 1,000 pupils will extend to 1,000 homes and eventually form a protected circle at this peak of the spread.”

WASH Coordinator, Kumwenda representing District Health Officer, Gift Kawalazira, shared with the young minds four pillars of cholera prevention that included personal hygiene, community health, water and food safety and vaccination.

He warned the pupils that the cholera outbreak is real, saying currently Blantyre’s cumulative figure as of Wednesday is at 5,300 that included 176 deaths.

He told them that out of those that lost their lives, 46 of them died through late reporting for medical attention, while two and “sadly” were school pupils.

The school has a high enrollment of 3,497 learners against 50 teachers, who attend in double shifts. Also present at the event was District Education Manager (DEM), Anita Kaliu — who impressed on the young minds to take their academic studies very seriously.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s situation report from the Presidential Taskforce on CoVID-19 & Cholera indicate that the country registered 663 new cases accompanied by 29 deaths — recorded in Lilongwe (16); Machinga (5); two each in Blantyre and Neno and one each in Dedza, Thyolo, Chiradzulu and Dowa.

This brings the cumulative figure of confirmed cases reported since the onset of the outbreak at 35,580 with deaths at 1,162 — at case fatality rate of 3.27%.

A total of 33,321 people have recovered and as of Wednesday, 1,187 patients were in treatment centres.

Mangochi leads in most cases recorded at 6,845 with 113 deaths, followed by Blantyre (5,311/176 deaths); Lilongwe (5,254/318); Salima (2,681/69); Balaka (2,202/61); Nkhata Bay (1,514/44); Machinga (1,471/59); Nkhotakota (1,305/53); Dedza (1,175/49); Rumphi (1,047/17).

In three digits are Karonga (934/25); Dowa (891/23); Chiradzulu (754/30); Thyolo (646/18); Mulanje (552/25) and Mzimba North (470/2).

Meanwhile, the Taskforce takes note that some family members taking care of cholera patients have gone on to contract the disease — thus appeals to all guardians to always wash hands thoroughly with soap and safe water after touching patients or their beddings, clothes as well as c handling and cleaning up their stool and vomit.

They are also asked not to wash a sick persons beddings or clothes in a water source and to avoid direct contact of patients’ stool and vomits.

“The fluids should be thrown in a latrine and the items used to carry the wastes should be carefully cleaned and disinfected.

“Always make sure that a sick person’s clothes and beddings are disinfected with a chlorine solution (0.2%) and if chlorine is not available, they should be disinfected by stirring for 5 minutes in boiling water and drying in direct sunlight or by washing with soap thoroughly and drying in direct sunlight.”