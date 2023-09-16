Precious Medical International pledges continued provision of best medical aid insurance services

* We offer affordable and good quality medical insurance in Malawi — Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gertrude Mateyo

By Yamikani Yapuwa, MANA

Precious Medical International, a wholly Malawian owned company that was established in 2018 to provide exceptional medical insurance and affordable schemes tailored for all, says it will continue offering best services to its clients across the country.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gertrude Mateyo said this on Thursday in Blantyre during the official launch of its services, saying: “We offer affordable and good quality medical insurance in Malawi.

“People go to hospitals without having shortfalls. There are no waiting periods on all our schemes and we do referral to South Africa and India. We have the wellness programme where our organization offer life transforming coaching sessions to all the people that are on our schemes.”

Mateyo also called upon Malawians to consider joining the brand for them to enjoy value for their money, saying: “With the economic challenges that we have now, Precious Medical International comes as a solution because our schemes are very affordable on the market yet we have the best products making it value for money.

“We are telling Malawians that if you have been looking for medical insurance, then Precious Medical International is there answer due to its unique services.”

One of its clients, Sunganani Jere from Budget Insurance described Precious Medical International as the best medical insurance company which understand the needs of its clients.

“We are the very first clients for this company for 4 years now but it has been a smooth going because of their flexibility and understanding in terms of premium payment,” he said. “We expect them to keep doing this and look forward to see them doing same day approvals.”

Precious Medical International’s mission statement is to provide value to all stakeholders through superior results and sustainable growth while being an employer of choice while its vision is to be a leading provider of healthcare solutions in Malawi.

It prides itself as offering best medical covers that help its members access top quality, affordable, easy access to hospital and medical care whenever they need it by matching them up with health insurance that suits them — and keeping them supported before, during and after treatment.

In November 2022, Precious Medical International partnered with Nyasa Big Bullets for a one year partnership with to sponsor a goal of the month at K100,000.

And in its response to the national call for the concerted efforts to fight against continuous spread of cholera outbreak last year, Precious Medical International donated 1,075 bottles of chlorine to pupils at Chitsime Primary School in Ndirande, Blantyre.

The decision by the medical insurance institution to engage the pupils was thought of as an effective means of reaching to as many people as possible through just an hour of the donation of the much-sought ‘liquid gold’ in the fight against the rising cases of cholera.

Precious Medical partnered with stakeholders such as the Blantyre Health Office (DHO) to inculcate the culture of keeping hygienic all the time to avoid contracting cholera and other waterborne diseases.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express