Power lines-persons’ job no longer about wires and poles

By Peter Kanjere, ESCOM PRO

The job of linespersons has evolved due to social and technological changes — hence, there is also a need to move with time, says Youngie Chewele, director of distribution & customer services for Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).



This was at the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of 41 linespersons in Blantyre alone and 150 overall countrywide, who were trained in electrical measurements, powerline project planning, powerline surveying, general safety, overhead line technology, maintenance procedures, first aid and customer handling and discipline and etiquette.

Previously engaged as temporary workers, they have undergone one-year long training facilitated by Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) that has seen 38 graduating in the Central Region, 37 in the Eastern and 34 in the North.

“The social and technological perspectives are changing,” Chewele said: “In those days, the job of a linesman was about wires and poles, but now it is all about customer service and technology.

“You will be going out there to interact with customers, so you need to handle them professionally as the ambassadors of the company. When you go out there, your mobile phone and computer skill will come into play because now even maintenance will be computer-based.”

ESCOM’s senior human resources & administration manager, Gloria Likupe urged the linespersons to be maintain professionalism by desisting from engaging in bribery and corruption.

Class representative Japhet Chisambo saluted ESCOM’s management for investing in the training, saying it was worth every kwacha. “We are here to celebrate months of dedication and perseverance during the training.

“We have come a long way in this training and gained skills and knowledge which would prove handy for us. We have learnt quite a lot and we will be discharging our duties professionally. I urge my colleagues to prove that the training they underwent was worth it,” he said.

Similar graduation ceremonies also took place in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Zomba.