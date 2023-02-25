Potential threat of Cyclone Freddy to Malawi minimal as it makes landfall in Mozambique on Friday

* It will continue tracking westward while significantly weakening



By Duncan Mlanjira

Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which was initially reported to threaten crossing into Malawi and its neighbouring Zambia and Mozambique, finally made its landfall on Friday in south of the city of Vilanculos in Mozambique (Inhambane Province).

On Tuesday, February 21, the United Nations (UN) department of safety & security in Zambia warned of Cyclone Freddy describing its as intense and likely to affect Zambia and its neighboring Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe as well as South Africa, Eswatini and Botswana.

As the report trended on social media, Malawi’s Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services swiftly assured the public that was monitoring the cyclone’s movement and strength — adding that it had no impact on Malawi weather.

The Met Department kept issuing daily updates as the cyclone weakened considerably as it crossed over Madagascar towards the Mozambique Channel up to its landing on Friday near Beira on the coast of Mozambique.

In its final update, whilst assuring that it will continue monitoring the cyclone’s progress, the Met Department said Freddy will continue tracking westward while significantly weakening and moving at a speed of about 17km/hour with estimated maximum wind speed of 85km/hour.

“At its current position and beyond, the potential threat of Cyclone Freddy to Malawi is minimal,” said the update. “However, heavy rains are expected to continue over most areas mainly over Northern and Central Malawi and some parts of southern areas due to active rain belt over Malawi.

“Potential threat of flash flooding remains high and, therefore, the general public is strongly advised to be on alert and avoid crossing flooded waters and streams.

“This is final update about Cyclone Freddy for now while DCCMS continues to closely monitor for signs of regeneration of the system and any impact over Malawi weather will consequently be communicated to the nation.”

The Malawi Met Department further reported that another cyclone named Enala had developed in the Indian Ocean, but it was far away from the Africa continent and on Friday, the Department reported that “it will continue to stay away from inhabited lands and the chance of coming closer to the African continent is very slim”.

For further information, the public is advised to contact:

The Director; Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services; P.O. Box 1808; Blantyre

Tel:( 265) 882 266 579

Email: metdept@metmalawi.gov.mw

Web: www.metmalawi.gov.mw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/malawi.weather

WhatsApp: +265 995 155 050