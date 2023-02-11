Postal services play a key role in national socio-economic development—MACRA

* Facilitation of communication within the country and with the rest of the world

* Facilitation of trade, through the movement of parcels and other goods within the country and internationally

* Rural development and poverty alleviation through employment creation * Provision of money transfer services, micro-finance services, etc

By Duncan Mlanjira

In commemorating the 2022 World Post Day in Ntcheu where Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) handed over a refurbished and re-equipped computer lab for its Data Centre, MACRA Board Director, Reverend Father Dr. Henry Saindi said postal services play a key role in national socio-economic development.

He highlighted the developments being handled by postal and courier services in the country, that include:

i. Facilitation of communication within the country and with the rest of the world;

ii. Facilitation of trade, through the movement of parcels and other goods within the country and internationally;

iii. Rural development and poverty alleviation through employment creation, provision of money transfer services, micro-finance services, etc;

iv. Foreign currency generation and inflows into the country through terminal dues and Foreign Exchange services;

v. Bridging the digital divide, through provision of internet cafes and other information communication technologies (ICTs) within the postal network;

vi. Contribution to education and literacy through the international letter writing competition; and

vii. Contributes to GDP through output from the postal sector.

“In the last couple of years, the world has seen an accelerated level of access to digital communication,” Rev. Father Dr. Henry Saindi said. “This development means there is a need to respond to the increasingly sophisticated demands of customers in this age of online and real-time communication.

“Before we can talk of strategies and plans for the future of our industry, it is paramount that we look at the environment and communities we serve. It doesn’t look good that our businesses should be prospering when the communities we serve are not able to access digital public services.”

Thus, he said, MACRA and the operators in the postal and courier industry “took a keen interest in the establishment of the Data Centre in Ntcheu which will be used by all sectors under the District Council”.

“As a communications regulator, we assessed the request and saw the need to assist the Council and believe this will go a long way in assisting all the departments working under Ntcheu District Council.

“It is the expectation of the MACRA and all the operators that the access to internet that has been provided here in Ntcheu will help the people of Ntcheu to patronize the postal/courier sub-sector through e-commerce.”

He further applauded the solidarity displayed by MACRA and its licensed postal and courier operators that through their financial and material contribution, the Data Centre was made possible for Ntcheu District Council.

“This really demonstrates how close you the postal and courier operators are with Malawian communities,” said while acknowledging the presence of the captains postal and courier operators.

The Rev. Father added that post service is an enabler of the Sustainable Development Goals, saying: “This requires a convergence of the digital and physical worlds to ensure that every licensed operator is able to survive the emerging competition because there are more opportunities that have emerged from the online world.

“At a time when some sectors might be questioning the relevance of the postal industry in the face of fast-changing technologies, it is pleasing to note that our postal services have been quite innovative and have come up with a number of new services and products.

“The operators have leveraged on the technological advancements to develop new products and services and improve their quality of services. MACRA is also using the technological advancements to properly carry out its regulatory mandate through systems like Global Mail Monitoring System (GMS).

“Our plea to our licensed postal and courier operators is to put the welfare of consumers at the heart of your services. MACRA will continue to support you all to realize your fullest potential.”

The occasion was graced by new Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu; Member of Parliament for Ntcheu West, Simeon Salambula; Paramount Chief Gomani V; Postmaster General, Angel Banda; District Commissioner, George Ngaiyaye; Principal Secretary for e-Government, Francis Bisika amongst others.

In his remarks, Bisika reiterated that the Government, through MACRA, is implementing a Physical National Addressing System Project to give physical addresses to every resident of the country regardless of one’s status.

“Through this project, all roads will be named, and signage placed,” he said. “All houses/buildings will be assigned numbers. This project will hugely benefit courier operators as home deliveries will be made easier.

“Such a project attests to the fact that Government of Malawi recognizes the critical role that the communications sector continues to play in the growth of the economy.

“The Government is therefore committed to building and supporting a formidable postal and courier industry through legal and policy framework, infrastructure, and capacity building to ensure the sector is efficient and competitive.

“We, however, must admit that there is no simple answer to conquering all the challenges facing this industry today. It is therefore imperative that all postal and courier operators must have a vision of their business and a strategy to carry it out.

“The Ministry, in close collaboration with MACRA, will continue to support the initiatives aimed at spurring growth in the postal and courier sector.