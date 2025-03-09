Possible impacts of tropical storm Jude storm likely to start getting to parts of Southern Malawi in the next 12 hours; As Jude is expected to make a landfall over Mozambique coast tomorrow

Red zone. The orange colour represents category 9 and yellow depicts category 5

* Districts forecasted to be highly impacted (category 10) include: Mulanje, Phalombe, Zomba, Mangochi, Machinga, Thyolo

* As well as Nsanje, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Blantyre, Balaka, Ntcheu, Neno, Mwanza Salima and Dedza

* Next update will be issued this evening at 18h00 today, March 9

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) alerts the public that tropical storm Jude has maintained its westwards movement with a wind speed of 26km/hr and now has a center pressure of 995hPa.

It is expected to make a landfall over Mozambique coast between Beira and Nampula possibly by early tomorrow morning, March 10.

DCCMS says the possible impacts of the storm are likely to start getting to parts of Southern Malawi in the next 12 hours — that include torrential rainfall exceeding 100mm in 24 hours and damaging winds.

The districts forecasted to be highly impacted (category 10) include: Mulanje, Phalombe, Zomba, Mangochi, Machinga, Thyolo, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Blantyre, Balaka, Ntcheu, Neno, Mwanza Salima and Dedza.

The DCCMS advises flood-prone and low-lying areas in Southern Region to be on high alert for possible flooding — and that if flooding occurs in their area, they should move to higher ground immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued.

They should also examine buildings to ensure that they can withstand the strong winds; otherwise, it is recommended to avoid weak structures during this period

“Stay away from rivers and streams as may rise rapidly and become dangerous during heavy rains.

“Avoid travelling during stormy weather; if possible, as driving in strong winds can be dangerous.

In the meantime, the DCCMS assures the public that it will continue to monitor Jude’s movement and strength and any possible changes on its impacts on Malawi weather will be communicated to the nation accordingly.

Next update will be issued this evening at 18h00 today, March 9.