Porous border routes can fuel Coronavirus spread in Phalombe

By Sam Majamanda, MANA

Phalombe District Council has embraced Coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures by developing its tailor made by-laws, but they cannot be effective unless the authorities institute strict checks on unchartered routes along the border with Mozambique.

A full Council sitting on Wednesday prepared itself by voting for the by-laws as guidelines in anticipation for the looming nationwide lockdown as one way of fighting the spread of the pandemic.

District Commissioner Rodrick Mateauma said Phalombe was at risk of infection of COVID-19 considering its immediate proximity with Mozambique, a country that is under attack by the virus,” he said.

“Because of this, we think it was very important for us to be vigilant and by making these by-laws. We want to ensure that government orders on COVID-19 prevention are strictly followed so that we do not register any case in the district.”

Phalombe District Environmental Health Officer, Chimwemwe Jella said while the by-laws are meant to prevent the spread of the virus in the district, they cannot be effective without instituting strict checks on the unchartered routes along the border with Mozambique.

Jella said experience has shown that most of the health initiatives that the district employs in times of outbreaks like these get affected by the unchecked exchanges that happen along the boundary with Mozambique.

“We are aware that our security personnel are working on tightening security along the boundary so that the efforts set out in the by-laws bear desirable fruits and we hope that whatever they come up with supports our work completely,” Jella said.

Previously, Phalombe has had a suspected COVID-19 case at Nambazo Health Centre (along the border with Mozambique) but it was ruled out later after tests were conducted.

In Chikwawa, Pashello Charitable Trust has called on well-wishers to provide support to over 114 kids under its support following some hardships it was passing through amid COVID-19 preventive measures.

The Trust’s executive director, Felia Malola told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday that due to the economic slowdown caused by COVID19 preventive measures, the situation has largely crippled her charitable organization, rendering over 100 orphans helpless.

She said the Government’s restrictive measures on public gatherings has hit her organization hard as it is difficult to provide food to orphans who are on day-release.

“We have 100 orphans that operate from their homes to learn at the day care centre where they are provided with breakfast and lunch,” Malola said. “The other 14 stay at the orphanage.”

Malola said the current situation has seen provision of donations to the Trust from local and foreign well-wishers dwindling.

She said it was difficult to supply food to the day-release orphans as they do not have adequate food and funds for transportation to visit their homes.

“We are now calling on well-wishers to help us,” pleaded the executive director , whose charitable Trust is situated at Ngabu Trading Centre.—Additional reporting by Steve Chirombo