Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy of faith, compassion, love and service; promoting peace, justice and unity—President Chakwera

* He will always be remembered for his courage in advocating for reform in governance worldwide, which he himself led by example

* Through radical reforms he advanced in the Catholic Church including the ‘Encyclical Laudatory si’

By Duncan Mlanjira

In joining the world in paying tribute to late Pope Francis, who peacefully passed on today, Easter Monday, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said in his statement that the 266th Pontiff “leaves behind a legacy of faith, compassion, love and service — promoting peace, justice and unity”.

Chakwera, who had an audience with Pope Francis — along with the First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera in August last year on his State visit to Rome, Italy — further says notably, the Pope will always be remembered “for his courage in advocating for reform in governance worldwide, which he himself led by example through radical reforms he advanced in the Catholic Church including the ‘Encyclical Laudatory si’”.

Chakwera sentiments resonate with what global leaders said of Pope Francis’ contribution to the global faith and global community, who described him as the “voice for the poor who overcame fierce resistance to reshape the Catholic Church”.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is quoted by CNN as saying Pope Francis asked the world, once again, for the courage to change direction, to follow a path that ‘does not destroy, but cultivates, repairs, protects’.

“His teaching and his legacy will not be lost. We greet the Holy Father with hearts full of sadness, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord.”

CNN further quoted Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, saying: “His commitment to peace, social justice, and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace.”

While Ursula von der Leyen, chief of the European Commission said: “He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate”.

After his visit to the Vatican last year, President Chakwera shared his experience on his Facebook page, saying during the homely meeting, they “discussed the progress of bilateral relations between Malawi and the Holy See, drawing on rich historical ties between the two States”.

He reported that he told the Pope that he was “not only representing the Malawian people, a significant portion of which are Catholics, but also as a student and disciple, eager to continue learning about servant-leadership that puts the needs of the people first”.

“I also used the meeting to commend Pope Francis for his leadership in matters of global concern, such as climate change and rising economic inequality, advocating for partnership between the two States.

“On a personal note, I expressed my sadness and condolences to His Holiness on the recent tragic passing of former Vice-President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, whom the Pope had met in 2016 and I intimated that the late Dr. Chilima was a devout Catholic and a source of inspiration for millions of Malawians.

“I thanked the Pontiff for the exceptional leadership and ministry of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi in shepherding Malawians through the daze of shock, grief and confusion that followed the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Dr. Chilima.”

Reporting on the visit, the Vatican News reported that as per tradition, Pope Francis and President Chakwera exchanged gifts during their meeting — with the Holy See presenting a bronze casting that featured two hands shaking, along with a woman holding a child, a migrant ship, and the inscription; ‘Let’s fill our hands with other hands’ with St. Peter’s colonnade in the background.

The Pope also gave the President a copy of his 2024 Message for Peace and a book on the 2020 ‘Statio Orbis’, published by the Vatican Publishing House (LEV).

In return, President Chakwera gifted the Holy Father a wooden relief of Malawi’s map, crafted by local artisans, depicting the country’s main cities and native animals.

Following the audience, Chakwera subsequently met with His Eminence Cardinal Secretary of State of Pietro Parolin, accompanied by His Excellency Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for relations with States and International Organisations.