Poor waste disposal irks Balaka vendors

By Briana Singo, MANA

Vendors conducting business around Balaka Township have expressed concern over lack of waste disposal materials around the town.

Chairperson for Balaka main market, Francis Lafu told MANA on Wednesday people in the market fail to manage the waste properly, a development that has prompted others to dispose their refuse anyhow, thereby compromising sanitation at the market.

Lafu further said vendors face several challenges including low turn up of customers, who he said opt to buy their products outside the market due to offensive smell.

“We are very frustrated because at the end of the day, we pay market fee but they fail to meet our demands,” said Lafu.

In an interview with the Council’s Public Relations Officer, Mary Makhiringa said they are doing their best to improve the welfare of vendors in the district.

She said it has bought four bins that have been placed around the town in addition to the main refuse bank that is within the town.

“Just last week, the vendors complained of security and lack of water at the main market and the bus depot.

“As I speak now, the water has been reconnected at both the main market and the bus depot.

In addition, we have also bought locks as a security measure at the market,” said Makhiringa.