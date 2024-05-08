Poor law enforcement catalyses poverty as unscrupulous people rob from farmers

Maize harvesting

* Vendors are buying agricultural commodities at lower price, a notable example being maize

* Government set K650 as starting price for the produce but vendors are buying at K410

* Which is exploitation of the farmers. With such prices, farmers cannot graduate from poverty

By Majona Mnjuzi, MANA

Research findings presented by Churches Action in Relief & Development (CARD), in partnership with Christian Aid and Lilongwe University of Agriculture & Natural Resources (LUANAR), have revealed that poor law enforcement is what nurtures vendors and other unscrupulous individuals to rob from farmers.

At the research’s presentation at district executive committee (DEC) meeting in Mchinji, LUANAR’s director of centre for agricultural research and development, Innocent Pangapanga Phiri, stressed that lack of capacity of the existing local and central government structures provide room for vendors to offer unaccepted price of farm produce.

“Vendors are buying agricultural commodities at lower price, a notable example being maize,” he said. “Government set K650 as starting price for the produce but vendors are buying at K410 which is exploitation of the farmers.

“With such prices, farmers cannot graduate from poverty,” he said and on his part, Mchinji District principal nutrition & HIV/Aids officer, Davie Panyani, hailed the research findings as a whistle blower for relevant stakeholders to develop policies that will deter such vendors’ tendency.

“The research findings have been presented on time, and as Mchinji District Council, we will incorporate these findings in our development plan to ensure swift action has been taken.

“Currently, we are intensifying climate-smart agriculture as the first pillar of MW2063 vision, and ensure that people are graduating from poverty line,” he said.

LUANAR, in partnership with Christian Aid and CARD conducted a development study aimed at ‘rethinking poverty’ at Tradition Authority Mavwere in Mchinji and a similar study is also expected to be done in Burundi and Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale announced last week the 2023/2024 recommended minimum farm gate prices for selected crops, which have been recommended after a team of technicians from his Ministry and that of Trade & Industry, Malawi Investment & Trade Centre, LUANAR, MwAPATA, NASFAM, ADMARC, GTPA, FUM, Indigenous Traders Association, Malawi Police Service, Competition & Fair Trade Commission, AICC, Paramount, Agrivalue LTD, and CISANET, met on March 26, 2024, to share their findings.

“Determining these prices was a collaborative effort, with all stakeholders providing valuable input,” said Kawale on his Facebook page. “Key considerations included production cost, international market prices, and the availability of off-takers.

“The stakeholders recognized that the general price trends for Malawi agricultural prices are higher than in other countries, primarily due to low production and productivity by smallholder farmers.

“In response, the Ministry of Agriculture is unwavering in its commitment to motivating commercial farmers who produce on a large scale and are comparatively efficient.”

He further said the stakeholders have agreed on the need for special regulations to enforce the minimum farm gate prices and that the measure was successfully implemented during the increased cases of CoVID-19, demonstrating the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining these prices.

“The Ministry of Agriculture will collaborate with the Ministry of Finance, which will provide the necessary funding to the Malawi Police Service to enforce the MFGPs,” he said. “From next year, we will start including other commodities like pearl millet, milk, dairy products, and livestock as mega-farms continue to grow.

“We will release a list of approved traders who have agreed to buy the commodity at these prices shortly. Every farmer is encouraged to use these traders if they are to benefit from their hard work.”—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express