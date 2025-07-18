Police seize over 1,200 litres of fuel transported without permit in Karonga

* Few days after a petrol explosion in Mangochi claimed two lives of a 45-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son and leaving her 20-year-old daughter severely burned

* We urge all transporters to adhere to regulations governing the handling and transportation of fuel and other flammable substances

* The law will take its course on those found in violation of such regulation—Karonga Police spokesperson Margret Msiska

By George Mponda, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

Police in Karonga have arrested 38-year-old Patrick Viyuyu for being found transporting 1,120 litres of liquid petroleum without a permit.

This comes in the wake of a petrol explosion in Mangochi on Sunday night that claimed two lives — a 45-year-old woman Jika Willard and her 13-year-old son Sherif Mussah, while her 20-year-old daughter, Aisha Mussah got severely burned.

According to Karonga Police spokesperson Margret Msiska, Viyuyu was apprehended on Tuesday morning at the Karonga roundabout, where he had wrongly parked his Toyota Sienta, registration number NE 3971, reportedly to pick up passengers.

Msiska reported that traffic officers on patrol stopped to issue a traffic ticket for illegal parking when they discovered 56 jerricans, each containing 20 litres of liquid petroleum, in the vehicle.

“When questioned, the suspect failed to provide documentation authorising him to transport the fuel and was immediately arrested. The vehicle and the fuel were both seized,” said Msiska.

Viyuyu, who comes from Chakwera Village in the area of Senior Chief Kilupula in Karonga District, has since been charged with transporting liquid petroleum without a permit, contrary to Section 17(d) as read with Section 42 of the Liquid Fuels and Gas (Production and Supply) Act.

Msiska warned the public against transporting hazardous substances without the required permits, saying such actions pose serious risks to public safety and the environment.

“We urge all transporters to adhere to regulations governing the handling and transportation of fuel and other flammable substances. The law will take its course on those found in violation of such regulation,” she said.

The same warning has been issued by Mangochi police, to stop illegal fuel vending, emphasising that such dangerous practices can lead to tragic loss of life and pose serious risks to community safety.

Mangochi Police public relations officer, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi reported on Monday that the deceased, Jika Willard’s elder son — a well-known illegal fuel vendor operating in Namwera — had been storing petrol at his parents’ rented house with their consent, despite living elsewhere.

“On the night of the incident, the three family members brought a charcoal burner into the house to warm themselves due to cold weather,” reported lnspector Tepani Daudi. Unfortunately, the burner was placed too close to the stored fuel, igniting a violent explosion.

“The resulting fire quickly engulfed the house leaving Jika and her son were trapped inside and suffered fatal burns. Their bodies were later recovered, completely burned, with some parts reduced to ashes.”

“Aisha managed to escape and was rushed to Namwera Rural Hospital, where she was later referred to Mangochi District Hospital for further medical treatment after sustaining burns to both her legs and arms.”

Tepani Daudi added that after the incident was reported, Mangochi police rushed to the scene accompanied by medical personnel, who confirmed the deaths and retrieved the remains of the victims from the burnt house.