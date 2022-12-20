Police recover child stolen four years ago; 35-year-old suspect arrested

* The suspect volunteered to carry a mother’s eight-months-old girl for her to properly select clothes at the market



By Aliko Munde, MANA

Jenda Police have arrested a 35-year-old Ester Gumbo suspected to have stolen an eight months old child four years ago at Emfeni in Mzimba District.

Jenda Police spokesperson, Sergeant Alfred Lucio said on April 11, 2019 a mother was with her child buying second hand clothes at Emfeni market and the suspect volunteered to carry her eight-months-old girl for her to properly select clothes.

“After finishing choosing clothes, she found the woman and the child had disappeared,” he said, adding that the Police instituted an investigation which led to the arrest of Gumbo and the child, who is now four-years old, has been reunited with her mother.”

He further said the suspect will appear in court to answer a charge of child stealing which is contrary to section 167 (Sub section 1) of the Penal Code.

Gumbo hails from Kamchiza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabulabo in Mzimba District.