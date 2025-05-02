Police makes breakthrough in K52m Capital Printing Press robbery by arresting fourth suspect

Douglas Mulumbe, the suspect

By Lesnat Kenan, MANA

Police in Lilongwe have successfully rounded up suspects of the K52 million that took place at Capital Printing Press at Area 4 in Lilongwe on March 11, 2025 after catching up with the fourth suspect, Douglas Mulumbe, aged 37 who got a share of K7 million.

The other three were earlier caught and police detectives have relentlessly intensified a manhunt for one more suspect, identified as Patrick Mtengula as part of the gangs of five that raided Capital Printing Press — armed with panga knives and metal bars.

They proceeded to tie up two security guards before breaking into the office where they dismantled a money safe and went away with the cash.

According to Lilongwe Police public relations officer, Inspector Hastings Chigalu, Mulumbe was arrested during a day time raid at his girlfriend’s house in Area 23, where he has been hiding.

“Mulumbe admitted to taking part in the robbery and got a share of K7 million which he used to purchase a piece of land at Gada location at K3.8 million and spent K85,000 to buy a mattress,” said Chigalu, adding that the police have since recovered both proceeds.

The other culprits who were earlier arrested were identified as Welford John (29), Sautso Mandala (44) and Samuel Kasala (42).

All the arrested suspects are from Ntcheu District, with two from Traditional Authority (TA) Ganya, one from T/A Makwangwala and the other from T/A Njolomole, who are expected to face robbery charges in court.

Police detectives got wind of the first two suspects Welford John and Sautso Mandala after learning that John boastfully arrived at his home village, Kandeu in Ntcheu by spending money carelessly.

An undercover team of detectives was later deployed to Ntcheu and they managed to locate John’s house, and apprehended him after a late night raid, who admitted to have been directly involved in the robbery.

According to Chigalu, John further told the law enforcers that from the robbery, he got a share of K8.5 million and that K5.5 million was spent on the purchase of two motorcycles.

He then led police to Area 24 in Lilongwe to a house of one of his accomplices Sautso Mandala, who is famously known as Tholo among his peers, who also voluntarily admitted to have been involved in the robbery and he revealed to have taken a share of K13 million.

Mandala further told detectives that he used part of the proceeds to finish the construction of his house in Blantyre and the police managed to recover two motorcycles, mattresses, among others, that were purchased using the proceeds of the robbery.—Edited by Maravi Express