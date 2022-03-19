Police hunt for mother who dumped newly-born baby in pit latrine in Mangochi

By Edward Niyala Jnr, MANA

Namwera Police in Mangochi are hunting for Khadja Shaibu for allegedly throwing her newly-born baby boy into a pit-latrine.

Mangochi Police public relations officer (PRO), Sub Inspector Amina Daudi said the suspect concealed her pregnancy and went on to dump the baby few hours after giving birth on March 14.

She said Shaibu’s neighbours alerted the Police after hearing the baby crying inside the toilet and the law enforcement officers and some community members rushed to the scene and rescued the baby from the pit latrine alive.

The PRO added that the baby was taken to Namwera Health Centre for medical examination and treatment before being sent to Allelluya (Mama Rita) Orphanage Centre within Namwera area.

Shaibu is expected to answer the charge of concealing birth of a child contrary to section 232 of the penal code, according to Mangochi Police.

Meanwhile, Police in Chiradzulu arrested ex-ESCOM employee, Edwin Yuda for suspicion of being involved in illegal power connection and tampering with ESCOM property contrary to section 45 (a) and (b) of the ESCOM Act.

Chiradzulu Police PRO, Sergeant Innocent Moses said Yuda was suspected to have been committing these offences since 2021 at Katambo area of the district — alongside his accomplice, who is at large.

“It is reported that the two illegally connected electricity to one of the houses in Chiradzulu and were paid K130,000 after successfully carrying out the job.

“One of ESCOM’s employees, Harry Manyenje, noticed that the house was illegally connected and managed to persuade the owner to reveal that the two did the work,” Moses said.

After a police manhunt Yuda was located and arrested last Wednesday at Banana Trading Centre within Blantyre, who testified that he was with his accomplice who is at large.

Yuda comes from Kausiwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre and meanwhile, the law enforcers are hunting for his accomplices to face the law.—Additional reporting by Linda Likomwa, MANA