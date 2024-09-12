Police caution traders against selling counterfeit cement products

Inspection exercise of cement by Mangochi Police today

* Customers advised to avoid purchasing from uncertified cement sellers and to be mindful of where they buy their materials

* Suspects were unpacking bags of Njati Cement, mixing the cement with quarry dust, and then repackaging it in the same bags

Maravi Express

Police in Mangochi have appealed to cement traders and vendors to stop the malpractice of selling counterfeit cement, warning that it is illegal and the law will take its course.

Mangochi Police public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi reports that according to their records, seven cement vendors were arrested earlier this week leading the police to confiscate 38 bags of counterfeit cement.

“This followed numerous complaints from buyers, prompting a team led by Officer In-Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police Morgan Dzonzi, to tour all cement-selling points today, September 12, 2024 within the township to warn traders against the illegal practice.

“Reports indicate that the arrested vendors displayed their products along the roadside, enticing customers to buy by claiming their prices were more affordable than those offered by hardware shops.

“Upon inspection, police discovered that the suspects were unpacking bags of Njati Cement, mixing the cement with quarry dust, and then repackaging it in the same bags.”

Daud reports that Dzonzi warned traders to ensure they are selling genuine and certified products to customers, emphasising that deceiving customers would ultimately ruin their businesses.

He also advised customers to avoid purchasing from uncertified cement sellers and to be mindful of where they buy their materials.

“The adulterated cement not only affects the quality of construction projects but also poses a serious risk to the safety of people using the buildings,” Dzonzi said.

One customer thanked the police for their timely intervention, noting that it demonstrated the police’s commitment to protecting the safety of the public.



Meanwhile, the police have urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or products to the authorities to ensure public safety.

They further assured the public that they will continue working tirelessly to eradicate the sale and distribution of counterfeit products in the area.