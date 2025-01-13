Police arrest businessman Cecil Malunga for assaulting Mighty Wanderers CEO Pangani Ndovie

Cicel Malunga



* Ndovie was assaulted as he slowly drove past long queues for fuel at Green Corner Puma filling station

* He was pulled out of the car and beaten, prompting Ndovie to run away and report to police

By Duncan Mlanjira

Police in Blantyre have arrested businessman, Cecil Malunga (45), on allegations that he assaulted Mighty Wanderers Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pangani Ndovie along Chikwawa road from Mpemba as he was driving towards Blantyre City on the night of Saturday, January 11.

A report by Blantyre Police Station’s public relations officer, Sub-Inspector Peter Mchiza indicates that as Ndovie was approaching Green Corner Puma filling station, he found a queue of vehicles waiting for fuel, which prompted him to drive slowly.

Malunga, who was on the fuel queue, spotted Ndovie and took advantage of the slow motion of the car to confront him and start to assault.

Malunga managed to pull Ndovie off his vehicle and in the altercation, he sustained a shoulder dislocation and some bruises — but he managed to escape from the place leaving his vehicle behind.

Mchiza reports that the matter was reported to Blantyre Police where Ndovie was immediately refered to the hospital and was treated as an out patient.

“Police CID personell from Manase Police unit instituted investigations and preliminarily, discovered that the two have had a long time misunderstandings over football affairs at Wanderers Football Club,” reports Mchiza.

“Meanwhile, the suspect Cecil Malunga has been placed in cell today on January 13 following the incident and he will apear in court to answer the offence of assault occussioning actual bodily harm, which is contrary to Section 254 of the Penal Code.

Cecil Malunga — who is a relation to former great players for Mighty Wanderers and the Flames, South Africa-based Kennedy, late Holman, late Leonard Lenzo and the Nomads’s former staunch supporter, late John Green Malunga — comes from Kadikira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kunthembwe in Blantyre District.

Meanwhile, Mighty Wanderers Ltd has condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly act and that being linked to football matters “is a gross violation of the fundamental right to personal safety and security”.

In a statement, Board secretary, Chancy Gondwe said: “Such behavior has no place in the modern era of football and undermines the progress we strive to achieve in football.

“We categorically state that Mighty Wanderers Ltd and its affiliates should never be intimidated or fear that their quest to develop the game will be jeopardised by the actions of thugs and hoodlums who masquerade as football fans and supporters.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who came to Mr. Ndovi’s rescue during this unfortunate incident, including the hospital personnel at Mwayiwathu Private Hospital who ensured he received the necessary care — your support is deeply appreciated.

“We also commend the police for the action taken on the matter after it was reported to them and we trust they will bring all culprits to justice.

“Mighty Wanderers Ltd remains committed to fostering an environment of mutual respect, professionalism and the values of fair play both on and off the pitch.”