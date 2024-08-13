PLEM takes over Rumphi-Nyika Road construction project

PLEM Managing Director, Jay Khrishnan

* Our company has never failed to complete a project — I can assure you that we will complete it

* The stretch from Chikwawa to Bembe will cost K29 billion funded by the Malawi Government

By Manasse Nyirenda, MANA

Roads Authority on Wednesday handed over construction of the 20km stretch of Rumphi-Nyika road to PLEM Construction replacing Unique Construction.

Construction of the stretch from Chikwawa to Bembe will cost K29 billion, funded by the Malawi Government and speaking during a handover ceremony at Bolero Trading Centre, PLEM Construction Managing Director, Jay Khrishnan said his company is committed to complete the road in time.

“Our company has never failed to complete a project,” he assured. “I understand we have to prove ourselves, but I can assure you that we will complete it.”

District Commissioner for Rumphi, Emmanuel Bulukutu said the road is important for rural development and urged the company not to fail the government under the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera and the people of Rumphi.

Bulukutu also pledged Rumphi District Council’s support to ensure that the road is completed on time for the benefit of people in the district and the country as a whole.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe said people of Rumphi have been waiting for the completion of the road and thanked the government for awarding the project to a new contractor.

We are hopeful that the road will be completed,” Chikulamayembe said. “We will cooperate with you so that your job runs smoothly.”

Rumphi-Nyika Road is the main route to Nyika National Park and also connects Hewe, a major farming hub in the district.

Meanwhile, construction of the M-1 road stretch from Lilongwe to Mzuzu is progressing well and here are the highlights in pictures taken by Malawi News Agency (MANA) photojournalist, Arkangel Tembo.

A robust road network helps to unlock Malawi’s economic development potential and the upgrading and construction of road networks are making significant progress, with many sections nearing completion.

The government has prioritised the development of a world-class, well-maintained, and expanding road network that connects urban and rural areas to local and international markets, as envisioned in MW2063 national vision.

Roads are crucial to the realisation of Malawi’s development aspirations and strategies, such as the agriculture, tourism and mining (ATM) strategy as they connect rural areas to local and international markets, provide tourists with access to destinations, and transport mineral resources.

Recognising the importance of roads in Malawi, which carry over 70% of internal freight and close to 90% of international freight, President Chakwera has implemented various road projects across the country complemented by rail, water and air transport projects.

Arkangel Tembo also captured some pictures on the progress of the Airport Road and Kenyatta Drive being upgraded in Lilongwe.—Editing by Maravi Express