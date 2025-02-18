Plan International’s Global Girls Foundation names Malawi’s First Lady as its ambassador

* Girls have the right to be heard and to lead change in their communities Global Girls Foundation’s —Managing Director, Lea Bachmann



By Yewo Munthali, MANA

First Lady, Monica Chakwera, was yesterday appointed as the ambassador for Plan International’s Global Girls Foundation (GGF) at the 2025 African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

GGF Managing Director, Lea Bachmann welcomed Chakwera’s appointment, saying: “Girls have the right to be heard and to lead change in their communities, and with the help of Her Excellency’s leadership, girls are ensured to be at the centre of decision-making processes that shape their future.”

As GGF Ambassador, Madame Chakwera will play a crucial role in advocating for girls’ rights, education and leadership across Africa and she aims to break down systemic barriers that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.

She, therefore, expressed her honour in taking this role: “I am deeply honoured to take on the role as Ambassador for the Global Girls Foundation.

“Across Africa and around the world, girls continue to face significant challenges in accessing education, economic opportunities and protection from harmful practices.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every girl has an opportunity to thrive, lead and shape her own future,” she said.

Madame Chakwera’s commitment to advancing gender equality through education and leadership development for girls in Malawi and beyond is well established.

She has championed initiatives to enhance access to quality education, healthcare and economic empowerment opportunities for young women as an active member of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

She was attending OAFLAD’s 29th ordinary General Assembly at the African Union Commission’s Old Building in Addis Ababa, and in her address, she said she was proud of what Malawi and the rest of OAFLAD members have collectively achieved so far since its inception in 2002.

She said the organisation has addressed barriers to girls education, brought the spotlight on issues of gender-based violence, while also making significant strides in advocacy for health and economic empowerment.

Meanwhile, Malawi has retained her membership in OAFLD’s Statutory Steering Committee after being voted through a secret ballot which has also ushered in a new leadership for the organisation.