Pink eye cases keep rising as over 13,400 have been recorded

By Beatrice Bangula, MANA

Statistics from Ministry of Health have revealed that more than 13,400 people in the country have been hit by viral conjunctivitis, also known as Pink Eye disease.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Adrian Chikumbe said so far, the disease has reached nearly all the districts in Malawi, adding that Karonga still tops the list with Lilongwe coming second.

Chikumbe added that the Ministry of Health is striving to contain the disease, whose signs and symptoms include redness of the eyes, itching, watery eyes and pain in the eyes, among others.

“The disease is self-limiting — it goes on its own without requiring antibiotics within seven to 10 days,” he said. “However, the Ministry encourages people to immediately seek medical attention to treat symptoms and reduce suffering. Antibiotic may be given to treat secondary infections.”

Chikumba added that Ministry was conducting sensitisation sessions with various groups to increase public awareness on how the disease is spread and how it can be prevented.



He further said health facilities across the country also provide treatment to cases and further promote hygiene and sanitation to help curb transmission, saying hygiene is key in preventing about 52% of communicable diseases that include pink eye.

Meanwhile, Executive Director for Malawi Health Equity Network, George Jobe has called for more sensitization activities on the dangers of pink eye, adding that the disease has no medication and that it cures on its own after some time.

“Pink eye is highly contagious and affects human activities which include productivity,” Jobe said. “People cannot go to work, learners cannot go to school and healthcare workers cannot provide healthcare services when they themselves have pink eye disease.”

Pink eye disease was first reported in Karonga District in February 2024, before spreading further to other districts in Central and later to Southern Region.

As of March 29, Ntcheu had registered 42 cases of the disease, the district’s health promotion officer, Stella Kawalala confirmed, assuring that they have intensified surveillance and public awareness.

On his part, Ntcheu District Commissioner George Ngaiyaye said the development is worrisome: “My message is that let us be vigilant, let’s follow Public Health Safeguards from time to time as advised by Ministry of Health.”—Reported from Ntcheu b Maston Kaiya, MANA