PIL alerts the public to treat as fake news of impending fuel scarcity

Maravi Express

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has alerted that public to treat as fake news of impending fuel scarcity which went viral on social media through a letter purported to have been authored by the companies.

Addressed to Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer — and copied to Ministers of Finance and of Energy as well as the Reserve Bank of Malawi, the letter bore PIL’s logo showing digitally generated signatures of PIL General Manager, Martin Msimuko and Board chairperson, Zubeir Bhana.

It its response, PIL issued the disclaimer today, March 17 disassociating itself that it never authored a letter to MERA CEO on such matters as highlighted in the ‘fake’ communication.

PIL emphasised that it has official communication platforms towards it stakeholders and further reported that it has engaged investigating authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.