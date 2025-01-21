Pictorial focus on the remodeling of Malawi road infrastructure

Most major road infrastructure projects in Malawi, which the government of Lazarus Chakwera is implementing, are entering their closing lap.

With the guidance of Minister of Transport & Public Works, Jacob Hara, the Ministry and the Roads Authority Malawi over the past three years completed the projects despite challenges experienced midway.

New projects already with background works completed or in advanced stage include; Balaka to Liwonde road, Liwonde to Matawale road, Kaunda road, Chendawaka road Chigwirizano to Chileka road Chamtulo to Balaka road and Benga to Dwangwa road.

The following are highlights in pictures, courtesy of Ministry of Transport & Public Works: