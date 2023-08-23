Pictorial focus on President Chakwera’s trip to Angola for SADC Summit



President Lazarus Chakwera attended the SADC’s 43rd Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on August 17, 2023 where he also held bilateral talks with Angola President, Joao Manuel Gonvalves Lourenco on Friday August 18, 2023.

Among other activities, the summit elected Angola to become next chairperson of the SADC, succeeding the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Summit also provided political direction and commitment on how the region should position itself in the face of diverse and complex opportunities and threats that increasingly demand regional cooperation.

The bilateral talks between the two Presidents led to Malawi and Angola signing a General Cooperation Agreement in energy, transport, agriculture and mining sectors. Among other benefits, Malawi will have access to petroleum products from Angola, Lusaka in Zambia to Mchinji.

The agreement was signed by Minister of External Relations in Angola Ambassador and Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo.

President Chakwera and the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera then left Luanda on Saturday morning South Africa to attend the 15th Session of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Plus Outreach Summit, taking place till tomorrow, August 24.

The theme for the summit meeting is ‘BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism’.

The objective of the summit is to pursue, among other issues, alternative international ﬁnancial systems.

Malawi News Agency (MANA) photojournalist Zenak Matekenya was in Luanda, Angola and witnessed the events.