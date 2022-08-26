Philip Morris International continues to enhance smoke-free products which will one day replace cigarettes

The much acclaimed ‘IQOS’

* The best decision any smoker can make is to quit tobacco and nicotine use altogether

* PMI does not offer such smoke-free products to people who have never used tobacco or nicotine products

* Switching to a smoke-free product is a better choice than continuing to smoke

By Duncan Mlanjira

One of biggest buyers of Malawi’s tobacco, Philip Morris International (PMI) continues to inculcate a smoke-free world by offering a variety of quality, scientifically substantiated smoke-free products that are much better choices than continued smoking.



This is in line with PMI’s recognition of the facts that cigarette smoking causes serious diseases and is addictive — with research indicating that cigarette smoking continues claiming millions of lives each year.

More than 480,000 smokers die each year in the US alone, thus the campaign for innovative and aggressive measures to facilitate quitting smoking.

A statement from PMI says without question, “the best decision any smoker can make is to quit tobacco and nicotine use altogether” and that minors “should not use tobacco or nicotine in any form”.

In its contribution towards replacing hazardous cigarettes, PMI’s smoke-free products, such as the much acclaimed ‘IQOS’ — introduced in 2015 for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use other nicotine products, PMI says it does not offer such smoke-free products to people who have never used tobacco or nicotine products or who have quit using tobacco and nicotine products.

“Our smoke-free products are not an alternative to quitting and are not designed as cessation aids,” says the statement, adding that PMI’s smoke-free products are not risk-free and contain nicotine, which is addictive.

“Switching to a smoke-free product is, however, a better choice than continuing to smoke. We support our adult smoke-free product users in their journey to full conversion through education and guidance.

“For consumers to experience the benefits of smoke-free products, they must switch completely and abandon smoking permanently. We inform consumers of all relevant safety information about our smoke-free products.”

In June, Philip Morris Products S.A., which is wholly owned affiliate of PMI, reached an agreement with Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc, for the development and distribution of electronic nicotine delivery system products in markets outside of the US — subject to market (or regulatory) assessment.

Kaival Brands is USA’s distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor and they entered into an international licensing agreement with Philip Morris Products S.A. This agreement grants to PMPSA a license to certain intellectual property rights relating to Bidi Vapor’s premium electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) device, known as the BIDI® Stick in the U.S. — as well as potentially newly developed devices, to permit PMPSA to manufacture, promote, sell, and distribute such ENDS devices and newly developed devices, in international markets, outside of the U.S.

Quoting Niraj Patel, CEO of Kaival Brands, a statement said the two parties believe this agreement promotes their joint vision of a smoke-free future.

“We believe that in addition to the BIDI® Stick having wide acceptance among legal-age nicotine users in the United States, Bidi Vapor’s numerous decisions around design, responsible adult-oriented marketing and stringent youth-access prevention measures along with sustainability really bolstered its appeal to PMI,” Niraj Patel is quoted as saying.

“We, along with PMI and Bidi Vapor share the vision of a smoke-free future. The BIDI® Stick offers legal-age nicotine users a high-quality alternative to cigarettes that satisfies their taste preferences.”

“Further, we, along with Bidi Vapor, are committed to prioritizing the appropriate regulation and responsible commercialization, inclusive of taking the necessary measures to make sure these products do not appeal to unintended audiences, including youth. By example, Bidi Vapor does not engage in direct online sales to consumers and requires age-verification contracts with our distributors and retailers.”

Niraj Patel further said “while Bidi Vapor continues to pursue the U.S. Food and Drug Administration premarket tobacco product authorization, cooperation with a major multi-national company like PMI, a leader in scientifically substantiated smoke-free products, opens doors on a global scale.

“Kaival Brands looks forward to a long productive relationship with PMI, to accelerate the end of smoking.”

The agreement also takes cognizance that PMI is delivering a multi-category portfolio of smoke-free products in a variety of usage, taste, price, and technology options — intended to accelerate the delivery of a smoke-free future.

“We believe that adding PMI’s vast network of possible retail partners to our portfolio will potentially create a substantial new revenue stream for us,” Patel said, adding that the most important element was the mutual core values of strictly compliant manufacturing combined with a responsible, adult-focused marketing of products that people can trust.

“It’s the only way we can truly help adult smokers around the globe. To that end, we want to replace cigarettes with smoke-free products as fast as possible.

“We look forward to reporting international market launches and are excited about where this agreement may lead.”

PMI President E-Vapor, Ashok Rammohan is quoted as saying: “We have previously mentioned our intention to broaden our current smoke-free product portfolio for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke cigarettes or use other nicotine products.



“This agreement supports that vision and is another step toward accelerating the delivery of a smoke-free future. We are excited to start our agreement with Kaival Brands — led by CEO Niraj Patel — who shares the same vision as we do — to accelerate the end of combustible cigarette smoking.