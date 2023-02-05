Perfect birthday gift for Senegal coach Thiaw: ‘Our CHAN victory means our hard work has paid off’

* I dedicate this title to a person very dear to me, Joseph Koto, the former coach of this team who passed away. This was his wish

African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022 champion, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw is in cloud nine after his team lifted the title on Saturday in Algiers — coinciding with his birthday on Sunday, turning 42.

The former Senegalese international was in celebratory mood at the timely birthday present that has seen him inspire Senegal to their first-ever CHAN trophy in their third appearance — after edging hosts Algeria 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw after extra time in a very highly contested final.

“I thank God and praise be to God,” the emotional Thiaw told the media in the post-match press conference. “I dedicate this title to a person very dear to me, Joseph Koto, the former coach of this team who passed away. This was his wish.

“Our victory in Algeria means that our work succeeded. I thank Algeria for welcoming us, and I thank the coach of the Algerian national team [Madjid] Bougherra who did a good job and has previously won the FIFA Arab Cup.

“We have a young team that knows how to run matches. Its strength is in teamwork and when we played against Algeria that did not concede any goal, we were ready to suffer in order to make our country happy. I will not get a better gift for my birthday.

“I did not doubt that we would win. Not even for a single moment and I remained calm. Our players received messages of encouragement from our people and the Senegalese authorities.

“These young men wanted to raise the level of football. We are a country that exports its players abroad in abundance, and that is why we do not keep players with our local team.”

Thiaw, who was in the iconic Senegal squad that went on to reach the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in South Korea and Japan, has earned himself a trophy from his first major tournament as a coach.

He explained that his team was psychologically ready before the match to play in front of the Algerian fans who created an incredible atmosphere that has the potential to intimidate any side.

“We have people who work with the players from the psychological side, and it is difficult to play against Algeria in the presence of their fans and win over them.”

Senegal are now the reigning Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Beach Soccer AFCON and CHAN champions in a historic year that has seen them become the first nation to hold these continental titles at the same time.

Meanwhile, Algeria coach Madjid Bougherra has expressed deep regret following his team’s inability to win the Championship, saying it “really hurts especially as we missed the last penalty kick.

Bougherra, who was applauded by the media when he walked into the post-match press conference admitted that alongside his entire team, he was distraught by the result.

“Our players and fans are disappointed. We did not concede any goal in the tournament, and we have the best attack with nine goals.

“We knew that the match would be difficult. The two teams deserved to reach the final and win. I raise my hat to the players. I told them to raise their heads and that they should be proud of what they have done in the tournament.

“I also thank the technical staff who worked with me for a year and a half. We accept defeat and the loss of the title. We played quick in the first half and there were many mistakes. In the second half, we improved little by little.

“We will remain positive in all cases and thank the players and the Algerian people. Personally, I will be positive, and in future competitions I hope things will be different, and that the players will gain confidence.”

This is Algeria’s highest placing at the CHAN having finished fourth on their debut in 2011 in Sudan which was also their last appearance in the biennial competition.

Senegal’s teenage sensation Mamadou Lamine Camara, claimed a third Man of the Match award admitted the final was very difficult, saying Algeria had a very good performance and team but they were patient and gave our all to win.

Camara won the most man of the match trophies in the competition, who scored two goals against Cote d’Ivoire and Madagascar and was pivotal in the match against Algeria.

The midfielder is certainly one of the new African stars of this competition and he was featured in all six matches by coach Thiaw.—Reporting by CAFonline.com