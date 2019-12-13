People welcome the return of SOBO Orange Squash on market

By Duncan Mlanjira

After seven months of people calling for the return of their favorite SOBO squash, Castel has obliged and brought back the national ‘treasure’ to the pleasure of the public.

In a press statement, Castel says SOBO Orange and Pineapple squash 2 litres are now available nationwide and returns with the original recipe with a refreshed packaging and will be retailing at K2,400 a bottle.

“SOBO Orange squash has been trusted by generations of mothers since 1967 to give real refreshment to the whole family,” says the statement.

“Every bottle of SOBO Squash is packed with real fruit and energy [and] gives more value for money with a dilution ratio of one-part Squash to four water.”

SOBO Suash was taken off market after Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) forced the manufacturer from using food additive tartrazine, which Castel complied though it explained that use of tartrazine is not altogether banned worldwide.

Then in March, MBS further ordered Castel to withdraw all Sobo Orange Squash from the market after MBS had done laboratory tests on the product, following queries from the public that it was showing some suspension of sediments.

The public who had consumed the SOBO drink had complained that they were affected with some stomach upsets and that after a while of storage it had started to show signs of sedimentation and fermentation — a process that converts sugar to acids, gases or alcohol.

Then in September, MBS lifted the ban on the use of tartrazine after investigating worldwide practice on its use, more so after concerned food manufacturers, importers and distributors themselves asked the regulator to reconsider its decision, noting that tartrazine is permitted for use in beverages in some countries.

A press statement from MBS says it based its first order for Castel to stop using tartrazine based on MS 237:2008, Food Additives – General Standard, which is based on an international standard developed by the Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) Codex Alimentarius Commission.

The standard provides a list of permitted food additives and the limits of their use in food, covering the following functional classes, among others; acidity regulators, anticaking agents, antioxidants, carbonating agents, colourants, colour retention agents, emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, flour treatment agents, foaming agents, packaging gases, preservatives, raising agents, stabilizers, sweeteners, thickeners.

Tartrazine falls under the functional class ‘colourants’ but based on the Malawi Standard MS 237, the MBS in 2018 banned its use in beverages because the standard did not permit its use.

MBS says: “The standard at the time only allowed the use of tartrazine in the following categories of foods:

*Flavoured fluid milk drinks

*Smoked, dried, fermented, and/or salted fish and fish products, including mollusks, crustaceans, and echinoderms

*Fully preserved, including canned or fermented fish and fish products, including mollusks, crustaceans, and echinoderms; and

*Soups and broths

“The MBS therefore issued an Order to manufacturers, importers and distributors for them to withdraw from the market all beverages containing this food additive, because MS 237 did not permit its use.

“Following this ban, the MBS in 2019 received a request from affected stakeholders for the MBS to reconsider its decision of banning the use of tartrazine in beverages, noting that tartrazine is permitted for use in beverages in some countries.

“As part of our efforts to facilitate the development of Malawi standards, we gathered information on the use of tartrazine in beverages and other foods.

“The information gathered further indicated that while tartrazine may cause allergic reactions among asthmatics and aspirin intolerant people, it does not pose a significant health hazard.

“Examples of effects in people who consume a food containing the food additive include urticaria (allergic skin rash), rhinitis (runny nose), asthma and hyperactivity in children.

“It was further noted that countries that permit the use of tartrazine require that where tartrazine has been used in food, the expression ‘contains tartrazine’ should be included on the label, to ensure that those that may be affected by it should refrain from consuming foods that contain this food additive.”

MBS further says after gathering information, it convened a technical committee meeting on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages on 4th October 2019, where it was recommended to adopt the provision to permit the use of tartrazine in some products covered by some Malawi standards based on the limits set by the European Union Registration (94/36/EC).

“The committee further agreed that where tartrazine is used, the expression ‘contains tartrazine’ should appear on the label of the product.

“These recommendations were subsequently approved on 28 October, 2019 to permit the use of tartrazine in products covered by the following Malawi standards and within stipulated limits:

*MS 18:2010 – Carbonated soft drinks – specification (100mg/kg)

*MS 177:2016 – Fruit squashes – specification (100mg/kg)

*MS 208:2014 – Opaque beer – specification (200mg/kg)

*MS 619:2016 – Fruit juices and nectars – specification (100mg/kg)

*MS 623:2017 – Maheu – specification (100mg/kg)

*MS 747:2010 – Fruit flavoured drinks – specification (100mg/kg)

*MS 1383:2017 – Fruit cordials – specification (100mg/kg)

*MS 1387:2017 – Flavoured drink in solid form- specification (100mg/kg)

*MS 1392:2017 – Fruit juice drinks – specification (100mg/kg)

*MS 1393:2017 – Fruit based soft drinks with milk – specification (100mg/kg)

Consequently, MBS said it has now has lifted the ban on tartrazine in beverages such as squashes, cordials and other flavoured drinks with immediate effect.

“MBS assures the General public that it will continue to monitor compliance do all relevant products on the market against the requirements of the applicable mandatory Malawi Standards,” the regulator had said in a statement.