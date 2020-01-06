People applaud petition by concerned Chitipa sent to Malawi Revenue Authority

By Duncan Mlanjira

People have described as encouraging the petition that concerned Chitipa citizens have given Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) that within 7 days from January 2, 2020, it should remove its officers from Mbilima Border Post in the district or expect unpleasant unspecified action.

The petition to Chitipa MRA officer in charge, signed by nine concerned citizens and copied to the District Commissioner, says the government tax collecting body should facilitate for the upgrading of the road network connecting Chitipa central business district and the border post which is in bad shape.

“We feel it is hypocrisy of highest order and daylight robbery that you collect revenue from us at the said border post and yet the road network connecting is in bad shape.

“You, therefore, have no basis whatsoever for benefiting from us when your (government) service on the road leaves a lot to be desired.

“Do not civic educate us that road construction or upgrading is not your responsibility. The Malawi Government is one and all the services by governmental agencies and up in the OPC. Simple and straight forward.

“We, therefore give you 7 days to get rid of your officers from Mbilima Border Post or we will react in a manner you will not like.”

The concerned citizens also requests MRA to construct offices at the border post and not tents where the officers are currently operating from.

“What do you do with all the revenue that you are failing even to build your offices?” questions the petitioners, who all appended their signatures as well as provided phone contacts.

The petitioners acting on behalf of fellow citizens are Dave Msongole, Mernard Mwaungulu, Fred Mwanginde, Moir Simengwa, Alick Kalagho, George Nyondo, Raphael Kalinga, Nichoras Sinyangwe and Daniby Mubisa.

When contacted, MRA spokesperson Steve Kapoloma only respond by saying he will come back to this reporter but member did.

When the petition was posted on Facebook, Frank Ziba applauded the concerned citizens, saying it is good that Malawians have started to demand services from government.

Michael Mwasikakata said: “This is to be encouraged. It is what is going to change things — active citizenship.”

Fred Kamwendo said: “Active citizenry indeed — [it’s] high time we citizens demanded better services, otherwise we will react in the manner they will not like.

“We are tired indeed of the civic education that the responsibility of upgrading and construction of roads is not theirs, yet the government is one.”

Samson Gondwe warned that people are getting angry because of poor services and slowly this may grow to larger proportions.

Martin Luwinga added that citizens also ought to take City Councils to task by stopping them from collecting city rates until they start dealing with city waste.

He said the waste truck trucks should resume servicing residential areas.